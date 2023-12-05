Anne Hathaway’s Ribbed, Pearly Valentino Gown Is a Piece of Art

Gala season is in full swing, and Anne Hathaway continues to hold her place as the queen of the red carpet.

The actor made a stunning arrival at the 2023 Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London today, with Valentino chair and co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti as her date.

For the grand occasion, Anne wore an ivory vintage couture gown from the Italian fashion house, with ribbed details creating geometric shapes all over. The piece featured a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline, short sleeves, and a beautiful layered skirt embellished with small white pearls. The final layer of the skirt was made of a breezy white tulle, which fell all the way down to the red carpet.

BEN STANSALL - Getty Images

Anne embraced the rosette trend with a diamond chain choker necklace embellished with a rose-shaped charm, also covered in diamonds. She finished the look with diamond drop earrings and a large diamond ring. The She Came to Me star’s glam—sparkly light pink eye shadow, a glossy lip, rosy cheeks, and a glazed French manicure—perfectly matched her sophisticated ensemble. She wore her hair down, straight.

Joe Maher - Getty Images

Anne has been showing off her elegant style all over the world this year.

She recently attended a New York City screening of her new movie, psychological thriller Eileen, in a sophisticated brown sleeveless turtleneck dress, which featured slinky ribbed-knit detailing and a skirt of tiered fringe.

Prior to that, she topped best-dressed lists at the 2023 CFDA Awards, where she looked incredible in two showstopping ensembles. The first was a denim bustier-and-skirt set from Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection—which she also accessorized with Bulgari jewelry—and the second was a romantic crimson lace gown pulled from Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway.

