Anne Hathaway Reveals She Had a Miscarriage During Run of Off-Broadway Play, Recalls 'Pain' of Trying for Baby

"It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong," Hathaway shared

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is opening up about a difficult experience.

In a new interview for Vanity Fair, the Idea of You actress, 41, elaborated on an Instagram post she shared in 2019, when the proud mom announced she was expecting her second baby.

In the caption of a black-and-white photo of her baby bump, Hathaway wrote, "It’s not for a movie…. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

When asked about that moment, the star explained, "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone."

Jacopo Raule/Getty Anne Hathaway at Milan Fashion Week

Hathaway went on to reveal that she experienced a miscarriage in 2015 while starring in Grounded, a one-woman, off-Broadway play that ran for six weeks.

"The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night," she recalled, adding that while she kept the pregnancy loss a secret, she told her friends the truth when they'd visit her backstage. "It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine."

"I had to keep it real otherwise...So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it — where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone — I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I'm with you.'"

"It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong," Hathaway added.

Chris Saucedo/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Anne Hathaway at 'The Idea of You' premiere at SXSW 2024

Hathaway shares her sons Jack, 4, and Jonathan, 8, with husband Adam Shulman.

In November, the star appeared on the cover of NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER and shared a peek at her daily life out of the spotlight with her family of four.

Speaking about keeping her family life separate from her very public life, the mom of two said, "It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health – I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me."

"My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives," the New York-based mom continued. "It doesn’t even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that’s outside of myself."

