Anne Hathaway Remembers ‘Get Smart’ Costar Alan Arkin as the Center of Her ‘Most Cherished and Fond Career Memories’

The two actors starred alongside each other in the action, spy comedy film released in 2008

Jemal Countess/Getty, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin

Anne Hathaway is remembering Alan Arkin following news of his death.

On Friday, the actress, 40, shared a touching tribute on Instagram dedicated to the late actor, who died at 89. The two starred alongside each other in Get Smart, an action spy comedy film released in 2008.

“Alan Arkin was a gem of a person, and I am so lucky to have gotten to work with him on Get Smart,” she began. “He was kind, soulful, supportive, a pro’s pro, generous, genuine, wise, inquisitive, and a fantastic example of how to be an artist.”

She continued, “He left a huge impression on my then twenty-three year old self and is at the center of some of my most cherished and fond career memories. I’m sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves).”

Hathaway’s touching note was accompanied by a portrait of Arkin, a photo of them together at a red carpet event, and a still shot from their movie Get Smart.

Warner Bros./Everett Alan Arkin, Anne Hathaway

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Arkin’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony spoke out on behalf of the family. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," the message reads.

The Academy Award and Tony-winning actor was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934. He made his Broadway debut in 1961 in From the Second City and followed it up with a Tony-winning performance in 1963's Enter Laughing.

Alongside his work in film and on the stage, Arkin was nominated for six Emmy Awards, most recently for The Kominsky Method. He left the show before its third season in 2021. "I'm like a horse going down the trail," he told The Guardian in 2020. "Acting is so ingrained in my physiognomy and the channels of my brain that I find myself missing aspects of the business. But I don’t need it any more. I should probably get over it.”

In addition to his three sons, Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996.

