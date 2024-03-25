Anne Hathaway Recalls Having to Improv Makeover Scene in “The Princess Diaries” When Hair Brush Was ‘Being Stubborn’

The actress, who is 'Vanity Fair’'s April cover star, revisited the iconic 2001 film for the magazine

Rick Kern/WireImage, Disney+ Anne Hathaway and the hairbrush in her hair in 'The princess Diaries'

Anne Hathaway is going down memory lane.

The actress, 41, who is Vanity Fair’s April cover star, appeared in the magazine's "Scene Selection" video series, released Monday, and rewatched scenes from her movies, such as The Princess Diaries, Les Misérables and The Devil Wears Prada.

Watching a scene from her 2001 film, The Princess Diaries, where she played the role of Mia Thermopolis, Hathaway revealed that they had to improvise when co-star Larry Miller was doing her makeover due to her hairbrush “being stubborn.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Anne Hathaway Says She Hasn't Seen The Devil Wears Prada in 'Over a Decade — Maybe 2 Decades'

In the scene, Mia is getting a makeover by Miller’s character Paolo, which includes trying to brush her voluminous frizzy hair. However, Paolo ends up breaking the brush.

“So he really had to break the brush in this,” Hathaway said. “They pre-broke the brush and it was supposed to break kinda easily but it didn’t quite happen.”

“So that’s me and Larry kind of improvving, trying to get it to go,” she continued. “And I don’t remember if the ‘ow’ was real or if I was just buying him some time but the brush was being stubborn that day.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Anne Hathaway at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica

Related: Anne Hathaway Recalls How 'Angel' Christopher Nolan Helped Her Career After Her Online Identity Grew 'Toxic'

Meanwhile, Hathaway was overcome with emotion when she shared her thoughts on the success of the movie.

“It felt so big at the time and it wound up being so big and it’s kind of just gotten bigger as my life has progressed,” she said, adding, “I’m just so proud to be in this movie, I’m really glad that I’m that girl in there.”

At the start of the video, the Golden Globe Award star also gushed about co-star Julie Andrews, stating, “how radiant" she is.

Story continues

She added that Andrews — who played Queen Clarrise Renaldi — and the late Princess Diaries director Garry Marshall are “two of the most magical people I have ever met.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.