Anne Hathaway Puts on a Backyard Fashion Show for Her Locked Down Promo Tour: See All 6 Looks
Christian Högstedt
Anne Hathaway just proved you don't need a red carpet to make a fashion statement. Following in the footsteps of stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, Hathaway didn't let coronavirus lockdown keep her from modeling a few high-fashion looks from home.
On Wednesday, Hathaway posted three photos of herself wearing red carpet-worthy gowns styled by her longtime pro Erin Welsh in a poolside backyard setting. Even though she won't be embarking on a worldwide press tour to promote her new HBO Max film Locked Down, the 38-year-old still dressed up for virtual interviews and appearances ahead of the premiere.
The actress shined in all three outfits, choosing gold, rose gold and gunmetal metallic gowns by Azzaro, Versace and Vivienne Westwood respectively. Hathaway sported her signature bangs and red lip combo and pulled her hair back into an updo for the outdoor photo shoot.
"Fashion, but make it fashion. #LockedDownFilm @HBOMax #Jan14," the star captioned several Instagram posts on Wednesday.
Christian Högstedt
Although Hathaway only shared her evening looks on social media, the Devil Wears Prada actress also donned a red Dior dress, a brightly colored Schiaparelli suit and a long-sleeve Dior frock for daytime press events (as seen on Welsh's Instagram feed).
"LOCKED DOWN ❣️❣️❣️ @annehathaway bringing all the fashion feels on the press rounds for #LockedDown while we are on lockdown," the renowned stylist — who also works with Sarah Jessica Parker and Lucy Hale — wrote alongside several photos of Hathaway. "You know, I think we could all use a little joy, color and style, no? If you let your clothes speak of your SOUL there is a lot of fun to be had. I can't wait to see this movie!!! And stay tuned for more fashion fun this week from US #lockeddownfashion #annehathaway #fashion #BTS #lockeddownfilm."
The Ocean's 8 actress and Chiwetel Ejiofor play an estranged couple who become increasingly desperate during the COVID-19 pandemic in the new heist movie. Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) decide to break up only to find themselves stuck with each other during a mandatory lockdown.
While living together proves a challenge, the two come up with a scheme to steal a priceless diamond from the U.K.'s luxury department store, Harrods, to ease their financial concerns.
Hathaway spoke to PEOPLE earlier this month about the Doug Liman-directed film, saying the experience of making Locked Down during the coronavirus pandemic was "very normal" in some ways and "completely wild" in others.
"The sheer act of making it, of doing something so collaborative and audacious made us all very focused and open — and strangely free," she said. "Like the odds were so against us any way that it made me want to lean into the exhilaration and take risks with my performance."
She continued, "It was scary taking my mask off every day, and so I really appreciated how committed the crew was to keeping their masks on — even when we were shooting in hot rooms and they were carrying heavy camera and lighting equipment they were always, always masked. Their professionalism helped keep me safe, and I was and am incredibly grateful to them."