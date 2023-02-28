Anne Hathaway Just Single-Handedly Convinced Me That I’m Wearing My Jeans Incorrectly

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s time to cuff.

Splash News Anne Hathaway

If you’re able to convince me of something, consider it a superpower. No, I’m not close-minded or stubborn; I just have my opinions, and I’m pretty firm about them. And that makes what I’m about to say all the more, well, gasp-worthy.

I never thought I would stray from my favorite blues because of a celebrity sighting, but Anne Hathaway just officially convinced me to step up my cuffed-jeans game. I’ve been loyal to my simple, no-fuss wide-leg and boyfriend silhouettes, but seeing Hathaway walk around New York City in her wide-leg denim with cuffed hems reminded me that, hey, a subtle fold at the bottom can really add a touch of nonchalant.

The actress, who was snapped mid phone call while walking around the Big Apple, looked as cozy, cute, and casual as ever. She was basically wearing my dream outfit, because it’s the easiest, most accessible combination to wear — and that’s something I always strive for when I get dressed. But before we dig deeper into her denim of choice, let’s address the other outfit essentials. She wore a long, cozy wool coat (because NYC temperatures have really dipped), a blue button-down underneath, a green patterned silk scarf, and no-fail white sneakers that really popped against her wide-leg jeans with cuffed hems.

We know that wide-leg jeans like Hathaway’s have been trending for a while now, but the actress ushered in — or rather, reminded me — about this cool-kid variation that puts a bit of emphasis on the footwear. Thanks to the folded bottom, your footwear of choice doesn’t disappear underneath an overly billowy silhouette, but that’s not the only reason they’re worth trying. The contrasting blues — lighter at the hem and darker down the legs — adds a bit more dimension to the pants and keeps them from falling flat. What’s more, the practical aspect is undeniable: You won’t have to deal with your denim touching the ground and possibly tripping over extra-long hemlines. Bless!

Really, there’s no losing with cuffed jeans, which is why I decided to round up some of the best styles inspired by Hathaway’s pair. Shop them below, because, yes, it’s cuffing season.

