Anne Hathaway Jokes About Husband Adam Shulman Rebuffing Her Unusual Anniversary Date Idea: 'Yeah, I'm Gonna Pass'

The actress tried to convince Shulman to attend a sauerkraut making workshop while the pair was enjoying a spa getaway

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman aren't always in sync when it comes to their date plans.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, the actress, 41, recounted a time when she and Shulman, 42, had what she described as a "never again" date.

She told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that she and Shulman — who married in 2012 — were celebrating nine years of marriage together in 2021 with a romantic getaway to a spa hotel when things went awry.

"It was our ninth wedding anniversary, and Adam did something great. He booked us a couple nights at a spa hotel," she explained. "It was wonderful — a beautiful but, you know, kind of crunchy place."

Hathaway said she happened to see a flier at the hotel for a sauerkraut workshop.

"That's a 'never again' for me just listening to it!" Ripa, 53, jokingly interjected.

When the Eileen star excitedly took her idea to Shulman, he instantly rebuffed her. "I said, 'Honey, ooh, a sauerkraut workshop!' and he's like, 'Yeah, no, why would we?' " she recalled.

However, she was undeterred and tried to get him onboard. "I was like, 'No, no, it'll be good for us. It's probiotic, we're setting our lives up for the future,'" she said of learning the handy new culinary skill.

"And he was like, 'I'm gonna pass and take a nap,'" she added, before revealing that she ended up going to the workshop on her own. While there, she made a jar of sauerkraut that would then need to ferment for four weeks before it would be ready to eat.

Related: Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman's Cutest Photos as a Couple

Hathaway brought back the fruits of her labor as a gift for Shulman. "I took it back to Adam and he was waking up from his nap, looking very well-rested, and I said, 'Happy anniversary!' " she recounted.

Story continues

"And he said, 'What's that smell?' And I said, 'Our life for the next four weeks, ' " she concluded, laughing.

The Oscar winner also told the Live audience how everyday, non-anniversary dates often unfold for her and Shulman now that they are parents to two children, sons Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 4.

"Sometimes date nights just feel like sitting," she said. "When you've got two young kids, just sitting and, like, looking at each other, knowing you don't have to say anything, and it's good."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

George Pimentel/Getty Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Related: Anne Hathaway Details Her Cozy 11th Anniversary with Husband Adam Shulman: ‘I Was So Happy’

In October, Hathaway shared another wedding anniversary mishap while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. On the day she and Shulman marked their 11th anniversary in September, heavy rains forced them to stay inside.

“Got rained out," she said of their anniversary. "[It was] this past Friday."

“Oh yeah, that's a terrible day. That’s literally the skies sending an omen. Yeah,” host Seth Meyers replied.

“That you should just let your ambition be dead," Hathaway quipped in response. "And so we did.”

The pair ended up enjoying a cozy night on the couch watching TV together. “We just kind of like, re-pajamaed," she told Meyers, 49. “You know I had a moment when I was curled up on his chest and we were watching hour three of Abbott Elementary and I was like, ‘I’m so happy. This is the right guy for me.' "

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.