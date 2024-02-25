Anne Hathaway Joined Her Devil Wears Prada Costars at the 2024 SAG Awards in a Cerulean Blue Dress

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway knew exactly what she was doing when she was getting ready for the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet. In anticipation of the mini Devil Wears Prada reunion, Hathaway selected an archival Versace dress from 2018 in a stunning shade of—wait for it—cerulean blue. If that doesn't mean anything to you, please re-watch the hit 2006 film immediately. (Or at least, this part.)

And just in case you thought this was a coincidence, Hathaway clarified her intentions when speaking with Laverne Cox on the red carpet.

“And what color would you say this is?" Hathaway asked coyly.

Cox, clearly a fan of DWP herself, answered right away: “Cerulean.”

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 41 year old joined Devil Wears Prada costars Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep (in Prada!) on stage at the 2024 SAG Awards to present the award for best actor in a comedy series. To the delight of fans, they leaned into the bit, with Blunt uttering the iconic Miranda Priestly line, “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The trio gave the Actor to Jeremy Allen White, who accepted for his role in The Bear. During an interview backstage, White said that Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Meryl Streep handing him the statue was just the icing on the cake.

That's all.

Originally Appeared on Glamour