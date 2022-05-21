Anne Hathaway Goes Retro in Mod Mini Dress at Cannes Film Festival

Anne Hathaway marked another fashion moment, going retro in a '60s glamour mod mini dress at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, styled by Erin Walsh, attended the premiere of her film Armageddon Time wearing a retro-style number by Gucci, featuring a cone bra bustier and black sequins. She completed the look with a pair of shiny silver heels, cat-eye sunglasses and a diamond watch by Bvlgari. As for hair, the star opted for a half-up look while her makeup was kept simple with rosy cheeks and MLBB ("my lips but better") lips.

Prior to her '60s-inspired look, Hathaway took the red carpet at the film festival in an all-white sequined two-piece gown by Armani Privé. She spoke to People about her outfit: "You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You never go wrong with something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable. And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first experience wearing all white."

See Hathaway's Gucci moment above.