Anne Hathaway Exuded Elle Woods in a Pink, Sequin-Covered Midi-Dress

"Whoever said orange is the new pink is seriously disturbed."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Whether she’s turning heads in a denim blazer combo, a slinky mint green, check-printed Versace gown, or a sleek skirt suit with the biggest belt, Anne Hathaway has yet to meet a red carpet or a NYC street that she doesn’t absolutely conquer — and her latest appearance was all hits and no misses (just as we predicted).

On Tuesday, the actress channeled an iconic rom-com’s leading lady while promoting her upcoming film She Came To Me. Stepping out at the film's New York Screening at the Metrograph, Hathaway pulled inspiration from the creator of Barbiecore herself: Elle Woods. For the event, she donned a rose-pink strapless midi dress from The Attico covered in sequins and complete with a sky-high slit. A pair of sparkly pointed-toe pumps, several diamond earrings, and a silver, sequined handbag rounded out her Elle Woods-approved look. Later in the evening, she was spotted layering the glitzy number with a cropped denim jacket.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Related: Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Had a 'Devil Wears Prada' Reunion in Coordinating Sequin-Covered Looks

As for her glam, Anne stuck to her go-to look as of late — bold brows, smoky eyes with smudged eyeliner, and a rosy lip — and she styled her brunette hair down in tousled, wind-swept waves with a middle part.

getty

Earlier in the day, Hathaway was photographed arriving for a taping of Good Morning America in NYC while wearing an edgy twist on the businesswoman pantsuit. For the event, she wore a Dion Lee ensemble featuring double the pants — a black pair of slouchy trousers with a denim waistband and a coordinating cropped blazer with a denim corset bodice. Matching black sunglasses and open-toe black platform sandals finished off her Canadian tuxedo.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.