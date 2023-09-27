Anne Hathaway Encourages Peter Dinklage to 'Get Lost' in “She Came to Me” Clip (Exclusive)

Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei star in 'She Came to Me,' in theaters Oct. 6

Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage are looking for inspiration in She Came to Me.

The pair play a New York City married couple in the new comedy from writer-director Rebecca Miller (The Private Lives of Pippa Lee): Dinklage is Steven Lauddem, an acclaimed composer with a creative block, and Hathaway is his wife Patricia, a psychiatrist.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Hathaway's type-A character encourages Dinklage's uninspired musician to go on a walk and "get lost" to kickstart his creativity.

"I hate getting lost," says Steven. Patricia responds, "I don't mean get lost. I mean meander." She then encourages him to "interact with a stranger."

A skeptical Steven replies, "I don't like strangers."

"I know what I'm doing," Patricia tells him before sending him on a walk with their dog. "It's good. You need this. Have fun."

According to a synopsis, when Steven sets out for inspiration on the Brooklyn waterfront at the urging of Patricia, he meets Katrina (played by Marisa Tomei). She's a "thrill-seeking tugboat captain docked in Red Hook, who soon has Steven questioning everything in his life."

At the same time, Patricia is "experiencing a spiritual crisis of her own that she conceals under a mask of tranquil perfection."

"As Patricia and Steven wrestle separately with their doubts, their 18-year-old son Julian (Evan Ellison) embarks on a romance with 16-year-old Tereza (Harlow Jane), which threatens to derail both

their futures."

Protagonist Pictures Peter Dinklage in "She Came to Me"

Hathaway, 40, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that she was eager to make She Came to Me with Miller after auditioning for the director early in her career.

"Her work is always so intelligent and risky and frequently features intelligent, complicated women, which I’m just a big fan of," the Oscar winner said. "I auditioned for Rebecca when I was 19 and was really struck by the experience. I just never met anyone like her, and I was really drawn to her."

"I didn’t get the part, but from that day I remember she had a sense of destiny about her," she added. "I always paid attention to what she was doing and was curious, as a fan, and then was so, so, so excited when I got the chance to meet her again."



She Came to Me is in theaters Oct. 6.



