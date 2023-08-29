Anne Hathaway Credits Gen Z With Her Fashion Renaissance

"I'm really switched on by Gen Z."

In the last couple of years, Gen Z has really become responsible for a lot of what's in the zeitgeist, especially when it comes to fashion. After all, it wasn't too long ago that the age group deemed skinny jeans as "cheugy" and gave side parts the boot. It feels like we are constantly looking to the younger generation for approval. Actress and longtime fashion icon Anne Hathaway even credits Gen Z with resurrecting her sense of fashion — and it's no secret that her style choices have been seriously hitting lately.

"I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z," Hathaway told Vogue in a recent interview. "It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion."

Getty Images

Related: Anne Hathaway Wore This Surprising Comfy Shoe With $159,000+ Worth of Jewelry

Of course, Hathaway also draws inspiration from major fashion houses — she's often spotted in Valentino, Versace, and Bvlgari (to name a few). All in all, she thinks her fashion-ssance (fashion rennaissance) is rooted in just having more fun with her looks (I mean, what's more fun than Barbiecore pink, sequins, and massive platforms?).

"I feel like designers are having a lot of fun," she said. "I feel like people are enjoying it. Maybe it was always the case, and maybe I was the only person in the corner watching everybody else have fun. But just the ability to enjoy it feels like it's more available to me now than it ever was before."



Getty Images

Hathaway added that once she let loose and allowed herself to break out of the box, she was able to explore and experiment more with her style. "I thought that I could only have one," she explained. "I felt really lost because I didn't know what that was until I realized I have so many styles. Once I realized that, then I felt like something clicked. But that's just me. It's different. Some people are like, 'Nope, black turtleneck every day.'"

Story continues

She can't give Gen Z all the credit, though. Of course, her stylist Erin Walsh is also responsible for her repertoire of red carpet moments. "She inspires me," Anne said. "Her style has really rubbed off on me, and the way she wears things, whatever it is, she always wears it in the most effortless way possible."

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.