Anne Hathaway’s Chain-Link, Check-Printed Gown Is Exactly What We Want To Wear This Weekend

Chrome heels, included.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Last night, celebrities and their jaw-dropping style were out in full force during the second annual Albie Awards hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library — and just as we predicted, Anne Hathaway put her very best fashion foot forward.

As one of the faces of Versace’s new Icons collection, Hathaway arrived at the event on Thursday evening in a show-stopping Atelier Versace gown straight off the runway. She wore a strappy silver-and-mint green, chain-link gown from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 show — the same show that went viral after ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer made her bombshell return to the catwalk in the same dress.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Related: Don't Tell Anne Hathaway That She Looks Good for Her Age

Anne styled the check-printed gown — which featured a plunging neckline, a revealing back slit, and mint green lace trimming — with dainty diamond earrings, a diamond necklace, several silver statement bangles, and a smattering of rings. Adding another wow factor to the dazzling number, she slipped into a pair of chrome ribbon-toed Versace pumps with the famous Medusa emblem, and carried a coordinating handbag with a diamond-encrusted handle.

Gotham/FilmMagic

When it came time for glam, Anne gave a nod to the ‘60s and styled her long brown hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with face-framing fringe and complemented her glowing complexion with bronzy eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and pink lip gloss.

Courtesy Versace

This wasn't the only stellar style moment Anne delivered this week. Just a day earlier, the actress attended the Versace Icons dinner in New York City, sporting a sleek skirt suit that included a cropped jacket with silver Medusa-head buttons and a matching tailored knee-length pencil skirt. Turning the look up a notch, she accessorized with a larger-than-life leather belt, a black shoulder bag, diamond stud earrings.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.