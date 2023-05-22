Anne Burrell Shares Her Cheese-Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs for Memorial Day

"It's a souped-up, fancy hot dog that takes a teeny bit more effort, but the results are very much worth it," says host of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America

Anne Burrell wants you to level up your grilling game.

"I love hot dogs, I love bacon, and I love cheese – put them all together in a bun and it's amazing," says the host of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America of this creative recipe.

A little work goes a long way, according to the chef. "It's a souped-up, fancy hot dog that takes a teeny bit more effort, but the results are very much worth it," says Burrell.

And you don't have to be precious about the process. "If you cut a hot dog in half when making the pocket, you can put it back together," she says. "When wrapping the hot dog with bacon, stick the toothpicks all the way through to hold it shut."

Her trick to textural success with this dish: par-cooking the bacon so the strips get extra crispy on the grill.

"The idea of cooking the bacon partially before wrapping it around the hotdog ensures that you won't have flaccid bacon, which no one likes!" she says.

If the gooey filling and crispy outside isn't enough pizzazz, home cooks can put their own spin on the hot dogs with condiments. While Burrell likes mustard on hers, she also suggests ketchup, hot sauce, onions or "really whatever you want to add."

Anne Burrell's Cheese-Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

16 slices thin-cut bacon

8 hot dogs

8 slices American cheese

8 hot dog buns

1 cup pickled jalapeño slices, coarsely chopped

1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Heat a large skillet over medium. Add bacon to hot skillet; cook until bacon has rendered off some fat but is still very pliable, 3 to 4 minutes, flipping halfway through. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

2. Cut each hot dog lengthwise, about ⅔ of the way through to create a "pocket." Cut each slice of cheese into 4 equal strips. Arrange 4 cheese strips in the pocket of each hot dog.

3. Wrap 2 slices of par-cooked bacon around each cheese-filled hot dog, securing bacon with toothpicks.

4. Place bacon-wrapped dogs on unoiled grates; grill, covered, until bacon becomes crispy and golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes, turning hot dogs halfway through. Remove and discard the toothpicks. Serve hot dogs in buns topped with pickled jalapeños and your favorite condiments.

Serves: 8

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

