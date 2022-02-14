Anne Burrell and Husband Celebrate First Valentine's Day as a Married Pair: 'I Love You'

Anne Burrell, Stuart Claxton

It's a milestone Valentine's Day for Anne Burrell!

The Food Network star and her her husband Stuart Claxton on Monday celebrated the first Valentine's Day since tying the knot back in October!

To mark the occasion, Burrell, 52, shared a sweet message to Claxton, 50, on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two of them from their wedding.

"The happiest first Valentine's Day to my Prince Charming @stuartclaxton as a married couple!!" Burrell wrote, in the picture's caption. "You make me the happiest girl in the world!!! I love you to the moon and back my sweet!!!"

She added the phrases "The Claxtons," "Lucky Girl," and "I Love What I Do," in hashtag, tagging Claxton as well.

Anne Burrell’s fall-themed wedding

Burrell and Claxton met in 2018 through the dating app Bumble, and got engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York. Over a year later, on Oct. 16, 2021, the two would also say their "I dos" in Cazenovia, this time in an intimate ceremony at the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in front of stars like stars Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Jeff Mauro, and Jenni "J Woww" Farley.

"Everything was magical," Burrell said later that month, during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show (Rachael Ray was also at the bash, and served as one of Burrell's bridesmaids). "I was like, 'I want the fairy tale! I'm only going to be a bride once!"

And the fairy tale she got! She arrived down the aisle in a horse and carriage and was accompanied at the altar by four bridesmaids including her sister, Jane. Claxton's best man was his son Javier, 16, from a previous marriage.

Both Burrell and Claxton were dressed to the nines for the occasion, too. Her wedding dress was made by Carolina Herrera and was actually the first gown she tried on. Claxton, who works in ad sales marketing at Univision, looked dapper in a black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren Purple Label and orange Nike high-tops (which he told PEOPLE he added for a sense of "whimsy").

"We wrote our own vows, which I thought were very cute and lovely, and when it came to the time when they said I had to say, 'I do,' it just came out of me like, 'YES I DO!' " Burrell recalled to Ray.

Anne Burrell’s fall-themed wedding

Of course, the food at the event was spectacular by both Burrell and Ray's standards. Burrell lauded her caterers from Diamond Catering, a business linked to a local restaurant called The Cider Mill, for doing an "amazing job" with her wedding.

"The caterers, I'm sure, I've driven absolutely bonkers," she told PEOPLE before her big day with a laugh. "They gave me a bunch of suggestions for menu ideas, and I was like, 'Hmm, no. Hmm, no.' I felt bad, but I was like, 'I'm sorry, I'm a chef.' "

"But we've arrived. We have a meeting of the minds," she added of the menu, which celebrated all the flavors of fall and its seasonal vegetables.

The starter was a roasted cauliflower steak with cauliflower puree, crispy potato shoestrings with creme fraiche, and caviar. The pasta course was a goat cheese and pumpkin ravioli in a sage butter sauce, with frizzled brussels sprouts leaves, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil. For the entree, they chose a duo plate of braised short ribs with a celery root and parsnip puree, and herb and potato crusted halibut on a bed of spaghetti squash, with Tuscan kale and pistachio pesto.

The tablescapes continued with the autumnal theme, decorated with vegetables, herbs, and colorful leaves, as did the multi-tiered wedding cake created by Cake Boss's Buddy Valastro.

"We had talked about a carrot cake, and Buddy was like, 'Eh, that's good, but what about a zucchini cake?' " said Burrell. "So [we did] a zucchini cake for one flavor, and then the other flavor is olive oil, lemon, and rosemary."

anne burrell engaged

Since the big day, Burrell and Claxton have been soaking up their time together, skipping the traditional honeymoon for time together in their recently renovated apartment in Brooklyn.

"The thought of having a wedding up here, then getting home, turning around and going somewhere else is just so overwhelming to me," Burrell told PEOPLE. "So I'm very happy to just have some home time, and enjoy newlywed bliss at home for a little while."