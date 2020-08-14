Anne’s 70th birthday marked with three official photographs

The Princess Royal’s 70th birthday has been marked with the release of three official photographs to celebrate the milestone.

Anne is known for her no-nonsense approach to life and tenacious attitude but in the images she is pictured smiling and looking relaxed at her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire.

Wearing a Maureen Baker evening dress and Sue Palmer bolero jacket, the Queen’s only daughter looks stylish as she poses for celebrated photographer John Swannell and smiles broadly while sat in a chair.

Swannell has taken photographs of everyone from Diana, Princess of Wales and her sons and the Queen’s official Diamond Jubilee portrait in 2012 to Tony Blair, Sir Michael Caine and Sir Elton John.

In another picture the princess looks directly at the camera, with a hint of a smile on her lips, wearing a Sue Palmer emerald green dress and a gold ribbon knot brooch, set with 12 diamonds.

The images were taken in late February a few weeks before the coronavirus lockdown, and in the final picture Anne is dressed more causally for the outdoor setting, where she poses under a tree and looks off into the distance.

To mark her birthday the princess has been awarded Army and RAF promotions in recognition of her “invaluable contribution and commitment to the military”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Anne is now a General in the British Army and an Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force, promotions which bring her rank in the two services into line with her position as an Admiral in the Royal Navy.

Senior members of the royal family receive promotions to mark milestone birthdays and the Queen has approved the move.

Anne celebrates her 70th birthday on Saturday and her son-in-law Mike Tindall has already revealed Covid-19 and the recent spike of cases in Aberdeen have meant plans to mark the day have been scaled back.

This week, we’ve looked back at The Princess Royal’s life, ahead of HRH’s 70th birthday tomorrow. Today, The Princess undertakes a busy schedule of hundreds of engagements a year, in support of The Queen.#PrincessRoyalAt70 pic.twitter.com/N3J4ulmpcI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 14, 2020

The former England rugby star, who is married to Anne’s daughter Zara, said alternative arrangements were being made.

