AnnaSophia Robb Says Hardest Part of Wedding Planning was Choosing Her Black Bridesmaids Dresses

AnnaSophia Robb wanted her bridesmaids to embrace their personal style.

On Sept. 10, the 28-year-old actress tied the knot with her fiancé Trevor Paul during a three-day celebration in Upstate New York — and out of all of the elements of their "Picnic Chic" ceremony, Robb reveals to PEOPLE that the hardest decision to make was choosing her bridesmaids' dresses.

"I think the thing that probably took the longest was figuring out bridesmaid's dresses.That was the thing that I went back and forth on the most because I wanted each of the girls to feel just uniquely themselves," she tells PEOPLE.

In an Instagram wedding carousel shared by The Carries Diaries star, each bridesmaid wore all-black ensembles that let each of their unique tastes shine through. This way, Robb hoped that they'd have a dress that could be worn for a lifetime.

"We were trying to figure out [the] sort of vibe and we eventually were like, 'Okay, we're gonna do black dresses' and then we thought, 'Let's just do vintage black dresses," she tells PEOPLE. "Everybody pick whatever dress you want as long as you like it and just do a long black dress.' It ended up turning out really well. I wish I had stuck with that from the beginning."

In an interview with Vogue in October, Robb did reveal the one accessory tying all of their looks together — a gorgeous keepsake gifted by the star as a memento of her appreciation.

"I'm extremely grateful for these women! As a little token of love and sisterhood, I gave them all matching bracelets from my favorite sustainable jewelry company Vrai," she told the publication.

Vintage seemed to be the theme of Robb and Paul's wedding wardrobe, the bride herself opting for a custom gown emulating Grace Kelly.

"The craftsmanship is just really incredible. It was super comfortable, lightweight and very easy to move around in. I knew I didn't want anything dragging on the ground cause I didn't wanna trip," she told PEOPLE last month of her strapless wedding dress, which featured a structured corset bodice and delicate tulle wraparound scarf reminiscent of the Old Hollywood icon.

The Soul Surfer actress worked with designer Danielle Hirsch of Danielle Frankel on the classic confection and told PEOPLE that she began her fittings last October, shortly after announcing her engagement.

"She and her team are so sensitive to what you want and they're also really collaborative. Danielle is just a wonderful person and it was so much fun that she started sketching the dress for me," Robb added of the Manhattan-based bridal designer.