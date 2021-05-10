Annapolis Valley church fined for violating COVID-19 gathering limits

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the church in Berwick, N.S., had previously been warned against holding gatherings in violation of COVID-19 public health rules. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged a church and members of its congregation with violating health protection rules forbidding large gatherings in the midst of the pandemic.

Officers were called to Weston Christian Fellowship Church just outside Berwick, N.S., around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, acting on a complaint from the public.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said officers saw a faith gathering about to begin. He said police warned the congregation, but the gathering went ahead anyway.

"As a result, police charged 26 people and an organization under the Health Protection Act for having a faith gathering contrary to public health restrictions," Marshall said Monday.

The fines for the 13 men and 13 women were $2,422 each. Police also fined the church $11,622.50.

"It should be noted that police responded to a similar complaint at the location on May 2 and a warning was issued at the time as restrictions had recently changed to no longer allow faith gatherings," Marshall said.

"The organization was advised that any faith gatherings that continued from this point out would likely result in fines being issued."

Marshall described the situation as a "very exceptional case," because it's rare for people to ignore a warning from police.

Nova Scotia banned faith gatherings late last month as part of a wide range of measures brought in as the number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in the province.

Calls to Weston Christian Fellowship Church on Monday went unanswered. The church website lists several of its regularly scheduled services as postponed. However, it still lists Sunday services at 10:30 am and 6 pm.

MORE TOP STORIES