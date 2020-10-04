Annamie Paul Wins Race To Replace Elizabeth May As Green Party Leader

OTTAWA — Annamie Paul is the new Green Party Leader.

The announcement was made Saturday evening in Ottawa after 23,877 party members out of an eligible 34,680 cast their ballots in a preferential voting system.

Paul, 47, is a lawyer, activist and international affairs expert. She becomes the first elected Black leader and first female Jewish leader of a major federal party.

She won on the eight round of balloting, in a tight race with candidate Dimitri Lascaris.

The campaign to replace outgoing leader Elizabeth May struggled to generate attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial lock-downs, and the Conservative party’s leadership contest, which was happening in parallel.

The Green’s race was also marred by a fundraising discrepancies and controversies about candidates eligibility and expulsion.

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May, left, speaks with Toronto area leadership candidate Annamie Paul during a fireside chat about the climate, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo: Cole Burston/Canadian Press) More

But the contest, with eight candidates vying for the leadership, was a unique chance for the party to reflect internally after 13 years with May at the helm. While immensely popular with many Green supporters, May struggled to capture Canadians’ attention and translate interest in climate change into electoral wins for the party.

Although, 1,189,607 Canadians voted for the Greens in 2019 — 6.5 per cent of valid votes cast — the party increased its seat count by only 1, winning a New Brunswick seat in addition to two seats it already held on Vancouver Island.

For some, the leadership race was a chance to refocus the party.

Would the Greens become a more activist eco-socialist party or would they focus their attention on electoral seats in order to get the party’s agenda items — notably the fight against climate change — treated more aggressively by the governing party.

In the end, the more centrist camp won.

Before the announcement, the party celebrated May, its leader since 2006, as the person who had given voice to the Greens’ vision for more than a decade.

In a video tribute, former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Paul Martin, as well as Liberal-turned-independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, praised May for her contributions to political life. Mulroney noted May’s work for helping his Progressive Conservative government establish more national parks, the development of the Acid Rain Treaty, the Montreal protocol, and the protection of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River.

May told the limited crowd gathered at the Ottawa Art Gallery that she was taught from an earliest age to know that one person can change the world.

Although she was leaving the leadership to keep a promise to her daughter, May, 66, said the climate emergency is a “far greater threat” to the life of our children than COVID-19.

Citing writer Margaret Atwood, she suggested the government should keep both issues on the front burner, just as most kitchen stoves have two front burners.

“We are the single biggest threat to our own survival,” May said. “We can do more. We must do more.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.