Annabelle Sethupathi: Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu’s Film Will Return With a Sequel
After the success of Annabelle Sethupathi, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu’s film are likely to return with a second part of the film.
Take A Look At The Tweet Below:
Official: #AnnabelleSethupathi will be returning for Part 2. pic.twitter.com/8E5BipC4Sg
— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 17, 2021
