Annabelle Gurwitch and chef Amar Santana partner with Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) for Day at the Chef’s Table in support of lung cancer research

Inaugural gastronomical challenge and fundraiser helps fund Lung Cancer Foundation of America’s Young Investigator grants

Day at the Chef's Table features celebrity chef Amar Santana, New York Times bestselling author, actor, and activist, and former Dinner and a Movie host Annabelle Gurwitch, LCFA Young Investigator Dr. Triparna Sen, and patient advocate Lysa Buonanno.

Get tickets to the live virtual event at: https://lcfamerica.org/get-involved/events/day-at-the-chefs-table/

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times bestselling author, actor, and activist, and former Dinner and a Movie host Annabelle Gurwitch is teaming up with celebrity chef Amar Santana to raise money for lung cancer research during a fun and delicious live, virtual cooking competition on October 2nd.





The friendly cooking competition is led by chef Amar Santana and features lung cancer patient and advocate Lysa Buonanno and LCFA Young Investigator grant recipient Dr. Triparna Sen squaring off in the Laguna Beach kitchen of Broadway by Amar Santana. Virtual viewers and live sponsors will enjoy watching chef Amar’s enthusiasm and adventurous spirit as he coaches the amateur chefs towards greatness in preparing one of his specialty menus.





Tickets to the virtual event, silent auction, and sponsorships are available on LCFA’s website.





Gurwitch is living with lung cancer following her shocking diagnosis last fall. The accelerating pace of lung cancer research over the past several years has led to a number of new lung cancer treatments, including a once-a-day pill designed specifically for Gurwitch’s type of lung cancer.





“Being diagnosed with lung cancer today is a completely different experience than five, ten, even fifteen years ago,” said LCFA co-founder and president Kim Norris. “More new treatments have been approved in the past five years than in the past 20 combined.”





Lung cancer research is helping people like Gurwitch continue to live with lung cancer while entertaining us with her wit in her new book, “You’re Leaving When? Adventures in Downward Mobility” and her new 15-minute weekly “Tiny Victory Podcast,” dedicated to the appreciation of small mercies.

Lung Cancer Foundation of America is focused on funding cutting-edge lung cancer research by young investigators, drawing the best and most innovative researchers into the field early in their careers.





As part of its non-profit mission, LCFA produces the innovative Hope With Answers video series that turns the tables on the doctor-patient relationship by putting people living with lung cancer in the driver’s seat to ask questions of some of the world’s top lung cancer specialists and researchers.



The companion Hope With Answers: Living With Lung Cancer podcast features in-depth conversations and lung cancer survivor stories. A special three-part podcast series called the First Seven Days is designed to help newly diagnosed patients navigate the scary and stressful first few days or weeks following a lung cancer diagnosis so they can access the best possible care.

