Anna Wintour is still queen of fashion, but glitz won’t reign at her Met gala

Edward Helmore
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP</span>
Photograph: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Guests at the New York event have been urged to ‘embody glamour’ as a new biography lauds the Vogue chief’s influence and power


What to wear to a party vexes the best of us, but when it’s the Met Gala, the high-profile fashion-world event at which celebrities compete to wear the most extravagant and lavish outfit, the style stakes are somewhat higher.

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned up at the annual ball in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last year in a dress emblazoned with “Tax the Rich”. The effect of her provocation, disparaged as too jarring for such a glittering display, may still be felt at the fundraiser on Monday hosted by Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Guests have been asked to “embody the grandeur – and perhaps the dichotomy – of gilded age New York” and directed to Edith Wharton’s The Age of Innocence: “Everything about her shimmered and glimmered softly, as if her dress had been woven out of candle-beams, and she carried her head high, like a pretty woman challenging a roomful of rivals.”

But it’s likely that the politically or sartorially astute will avoid ostentatious displays of wealth. For every family that lived like the Astors, thousands “sent their nine-year-olds off to factories from squalid tenements”, the New York Times said on Friday.

Which to chose? Katy Perry says she’s not coming back as a chandelier or a hamburger. Designer Tom Ford has lamented the party’s drift towards fancy dress.

Showing off the skill of les petites mains (little hands), the craftspeople who execute couture designs, might be more appropriate.

The New York fashion business is debating employees’ demands for union recognition and better pay and conditions.

Vogue publisher Condé Nast has been sent a letter from 350 staff asking it to recognise their union, protesting that “prestige doesn’t pay the bills”. The company said it planned “to have productive and thoughtful conversations with [staff].”

A bill that seeks to create “financial transparency and accountability at management companies that represent models and creative artists in New York” is meanwhile working its way through the state’s legislature, backed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Karen Elson, Mancunian model and rock wife turned labour activist with The Model Alliance, said recently: “The biggest misconception about modelling is the money. Most working models are barely getting by.”

The group plans to protest in New York on Sunday. And on Monday comes the publication of Anna, a biography of Wintour by former New York magazine writer Amy Odell. Odell, who spent more than three years on the book, said: “It was an opportunity to talk about her power, how she became so powerful, and how she held on to her power. She’ll have been at Vogue 34 years this summer and that’s wild, especially in media. For someone so public, she’s really a mysterious figure whose been the subject of so much gossip.”

In 2020 the now 72-year-old editor was elevated by the corporation to become, in effect, queen of all Vogues and glossy titles bar the New Yorker. “She’s an intimidating figure, that’s no secret, but that’s what makes her so intriguing,” said Odell.

But the force field around her, Odell learned, was largely a function of her retinue. Wintour is known for acts of kindness – delivering fashion editor Isabella Blow the largest bottle of Fracas perfume anyone had seen when she was unwell, for instance – but her reputed likes and dislikes (no black to be worn in the office) may actually have passed down as lore from generation to generation of assistants without anyone knowing if it is even true.

Odell said: “There’s a lot of that around Anna, and I want people to come away from the book asking ‘why is she powerful?’ Is it just a contract?”

In the book, New York designer Aurora James, who dressed Ocasio-Cortez, said plenty of designers had succeeded without Wintour’s support, just as plenty have failed with it. “What is this power, and could we all just opt out of it?” Odell asks.

The answer, of course, may come down to clothes. Relatively few are worth photographing, and competition for them is, as Odell writes, fierce. Senior editors hoard them, creating the atmosphere, says fashion editor Grace Coddington in the book, of “a girls’ boarding school – with its sulky outbursts, tears and schoolgirlish tantrums”.

Or as the late fashion writer André Leon Talley tactfully put it, Anna “surrounded herself with strong independent thinkers which could sometimes lead to differences of opinion”.

In that environment, a bright cloak of mythology is an essential part of the psychic wardrobe. “Anna was kind of cool, could cut through the bullshit, make a decision and then they’d listen to her,” said Odell. “She somehow had the right personality for that job and managing that process.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.