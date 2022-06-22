Anna Wintour Approves of the adidas x Gucci Collab?

Yes, Anna Wintour wears adidas too. In a recent selfie posted by Kim Kardashian, the Vogue editor-in-chief was spotted wearing a piece from the adidas x Gucci collaboration that dropped earlier this month.

Wintour, known as one of the most powerful names in fashion and famous for her signature bob cut and consistent style, surprised fans with her unexpected choice of fashion. The Cut describes her go-to look as "a nipped-in waist, a hemline falling to her knee or below, and a conservative neckline, usually accessorized with a chunky necklace," while some of her favorite designers include Manolo Blahnik and Chanel.

The "AWOK"-ed outfit features a bold repeated pattern of adidas' Trefoil logo and Gucci's double-G branding throughout, keeping consistent with Wintour's usual choice of a straight silhouette. She completed her fit with a bold necklace and of course, her sunglasses and bob haircut.

"BOBBSEY TWINS," Kardashian captioned her latest post, debuting her shoulder-length platinum blonde hair. It appears the reality star paid Wintour a visit at the Condé Nast office with the editor leaning in for a selfie in the back. Peep Wintour with Kardashian down below.

