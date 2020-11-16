Anna University to Hold Final Year Supplementary Exams from November 17 to 21

Anna University, Chennai, has released the schedule for online undergraduate and postgraduate final year supplementary exams on its official website at annauniv.edu. The supplementary online terminal semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held from November 17 to November 21.

The exams are being conducted for students who faced technical issues due to internet connectivity and disruption of electricity during online exams held in the last week of September. Apart from them, those whose results are mentioned with WHRX can appear for the online supplementary exams.

https://aucoe.annauniv.edu/pdf/notification/Supplementary_Notification_0520.pdf

The papers will take place in four slots from 10 am to 5 pm. Over 20,000 students missed their final year exams because of technical glitches and they will be taking the exams this time. The online tests will be of one hour and they are expected to have the same weightage as the main exams held earlier. The varsity gave 30 per cent weightage to online test, 50 per cent to pre-final semester and 20 per cent to internal exams.

Earlier, the exams were held from September 24 to September 29. The papers took place in online mode due to the COVID-19 situation across the country. Those who had registered for the final year exams could take the test through their laptops, smartphones, tablets or personal computers.

Students had to log in to the exam portal 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. They were not allowed to log in after 10 minutes of the beginning of the paper.

There were two parts in the exam – Part A carried 15 questions, while Part B had 25 questions. The timer was set and it was visible on the screen. It was mandatory for students to take the mock test in the run-up to the actual exam. The questions were available in two languages – English and Tamil.