Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer's L.A. Home for Sale for $8 Million — See the Photos!

The 'True Blood' stars' beach bungalow is up for sale

getty; anthony barcelo Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer's Venice Beach home hits the market

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer's Los Angeles home has hit the market once again!

The $8 million SoCal property sits in Venice Beach and offers five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The residence is being sold by Hilton+Hyland listing agent David Kramer.

Paquin, 41, and Moyer, 54, purchased the bungalow for $2.2 million ahead of their 2010 wedding.

Anthony Barcelo Anna Paquin's Venice Beach home

Their luxurious coastal residence spans an impressive 7,100 square-feet, and sits on a double lot. The open floor plan and large windows provide natural light and unparalleled views of California’s infamous palm trees, which surround the area.

The three-level home also has a top floor kitchen that extends to a rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views.

Anthony Barcelo Anna Paquin's Venice Beach home

In addition to the Zen garden, pool, spa, sauna, and fitness room, Paquin and Moyer’s property has a variety of one-of-a-kind elements that contribute to making the home unique.

Anthony Barcelo Anna Paquin's Venice Beach house

In fact, the wood that the Venice Beach bungalow was built with was sourced from the original cedar benches of the Hollywood Bowl in 1919, giving the residence “exclusivity and coastal elegance, with a touch of historic charm,” the listing description states.

Anthony Barcelo Anna Paquin's Venice Beach home

There’s also a guest house on-site, which once upon a time was the original home in 1910.

Another feature sure to be a plus is that the house includes parking spaces for up to four vehicles — “a rare find in iconic Venice Beach.”

In a September 2020 profile for Architectural Digest, the couple showed off the home, which was crafted by renowned architect David Hertz. It took the designer seven years to transform the bungalow, the vacant lot, and a duplex into one cohesive home where the pair could raise their twins, Poppy and Charlie, who were 8 years old at the time of the profile.

Anthony Barcelo Anna Paquin's Venice Beach home

“It’s always exciting to surround yourself with people whose taste you absolutely love, who you really trust creatively, then not micro-manage but actually let them come up with their creations and ideas, so you’re not getting a watered-down version,” Paquin told Architectural Digest, crediting interior designer, Arabella McIntosh for bringing their vision to life.

That summer, the couple had listed the property with Halton Pardee and were "ready to move on," but it did not sell.

“You put your heart and soul into these things, but letting go is really productive in terms of moving forward," Moyer told the publication at the time. "We feel like it’s time to see what that next chapter is.”



Paquin and Moyer, who both starred in True Blood, are parents to 11-year-old twins - daughter Poppy and son Charlie. Moyer is also father to son Billy, 24, and daughter Lilac, 22, from previous relationships.

