Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 14, Attends Kentucky Derby with Her Dad Larry

Dannielynn Birkhead is dressed and ready for the Kentucky Derby with her dad Larry Birkhead!

Dannielynn — the daughter of late model Anna Nicole Smith — rocked a bright blue Jovani suit paired with an elaborate white headpiece, sparkly ballet flats and a matching face mask for the occasion, as documented on her father's Instagram page.

"It's that time of year again," he captioned a series of three photos of the father-daughter duo on Friday.

"The @kentuckyderby weekend is here!" continued Birkhead, 48. "Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won't be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby."

"Dannielynn 'finished first' in her @jovanifashions pantsuit and a beautiful white flowered fascinator. She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more 'little girl' dresses??" the proud dad concluded. "She cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit. 🤷‍♂️"

Birkhead also added a series of hashtags to his post — including one commemorating his daughter's braces coming off. "#kentuckyderby weekend #kentuckyoaks #prouddad #timeflies #nomorebraces #jovanifashions," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Dannielynn and Birkhead took part in a 20/20 special during which they headed to Mexia, Texas, where Smith grew up.

"When we talk about Anna Nicole, there were a lot of happy moments for her," Larry said in the special. "There were a lot of highs before there were a lot of lows."

"Anna should be remembered as this larger than life figure that was really a caring, giving person. A beautiful lady who loved her fans and loved her family," he added.

Smith died in 2007 from an accidental overdose at age 39.