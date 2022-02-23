Anna Karen, EastEnders And On The Buses Star, Dies In House Fire Aged 85

Anna Karen as Aunt Sal in EastEnders (Photo: BBC)

EastEnders and On The Buses star Anna Karen has died in a house fire. She was 85.

The actor was best known for her roles as Olive in the 1970s sitcom, and as Peggy Mitchell’s sister, Aunt Sal, in the BBC soap.

Firefighters were called to her home in Ilford, east London, shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday night, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Sadly, a woman has died following a house fire on Windsor Road in Ilford.

“Part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire. Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters tackled the blaze, with its cause now under investigation.

Anna Karen in character as Olive Rudge in sitcom On The Buses, circa 1972 (Photo: TV Times via Getty Images)

The widow of Anna’s former EastEnders co-star Barbara Windsor paid tribute to her in a statement issued to MailOnline.

Scott Mitchell said he was “desperately sad and shocked” by her death.

“Anna had seen Barbara go through every stage of her life and their late night phone calls together before Barbara’s illness will always be a fond memory for me of hearing them put the world to rights,” he said.

“Anna and I had kept in regular contact since Barbara’s passing and she was a good friend and support to me when things were tough and we spoke a couple of weeks ago. It was a fun chat and I thought how upbeat she sounded.”

Anna appeared on a recurring basis as Aunt Sal in EastEnders between 1996 and 2017.

Anna with her late co-star Barbara Windsor in 2009 (Photo: Justin Goff via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the soap added (via Metro): “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away. Anna created a sharp, quick witted and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness fun and good humour.

“Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.