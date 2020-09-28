Anna Jones’s kale, tomato and lemon magic one-pot spaghetti

This pasta is a complete revelation. The sauce is magically made from the pasta water and tomatoes as the pasta cooks all in one pan. No fuss, one pan and a killer bowl of pasta.

Pasta and gluten sometimes get a bad press. I think there is a time and place for a good bowl of pasta – saying that, I opt for interesting pastas as often as I do the traditional kind. Try corn, chickpea or buckwheat spaghetti – they are gluten-free, all have incredible individual flavours and make a welcome change if pasta is a staple in your house.

The key to this recipe is to measure your water carefully and to use the right pan: you need a large shallow sauté pan or a casserole large enough to fit the pasta lying down. A large deep frying pan or wok would work well too.

Serves 4 generously

spaghetti or linguine 400g

cherry tomatoes 400g

unwaxed lemons zest of 2 large

olive oil 100ml

sea salt 2 heaped tsp (if you are using fine-grain table salt, add a bit less)

kale or spinach 400g

parmesan cheese (I use a vegetarian one) (optional)















Fill and boil a kettle and get all your ingredients and equipment together. You need a large shallow pan with a lid.

Put the pasta into the pan. Quickly and roughly chop the tomatoes in half and throw them into the pan. Grate in the zest of both lemons and add the oil and salt. Add a litre of boiling water, put a lid on the pan and bring to the boil. As soon as it comes to the boil, remove the lid and simmer on a high heat for 6 minutes, using a pair of tongs to turn the pasta every 30 seconds or so as it cooks.

Meanwhile, remove any tough stalks from the kale or spinach and roughly tear the leaves. Once the pasta has had 6 minutes, add the kale and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes.

Once almost all the water has evaporated, take the pan off the heat and tangle into 4 bowls. If you like, top with a little parmesan.

From A Modern Way to Cook by Anna Jones (4th Estate, £26)

