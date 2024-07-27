Anna Henderson claims Team GB’s first silver medal in women’s time trial

Anna Henderson stayed the course as rivals floundered in the rain in Paris - Reuters/Paul Childs

Had things worked out differently, Anna Henderson might have been skiing at the Winter Olympics in Milan in two years’ time. The 25-year-old from Hemel Hempstead was a junior national champion in the slalom.

Henderson’s decision to switch sports was fully vindicated beneath sodden skies in Paris on Saturday as she took a sublime silver medal in the women’s time trial at Paris 2024.

With rain continuing to fall heavily in the sodden French capital, Henderson managed to stay upright as riders went down all around her on the treacherous course from Les Invalides out to the Chateau de Vincennes and back via the Bastille.

It was a course which took no prisoners. American Taylor Knibb, one of the early starters, went down three times during her effort. Even the US bike mechanic decked it at one point trying to give Knibb a spare bike.

Henderson, who went down the ramp fourth from last, was third quickest at the first two checkpoints, but American Chloe Dygert, the pre-race favourite, crashed just before that second checkpoint and went through virtually neck-and-neck with Henderson. Both of them were 51 seconds behind the Australian Grace Brown at that point, who looked a certain winner as long as she stayed upright.

Great Britain's SILVER medallist Anna Henderson on her final stretch in the women's road cycling time trials 🥈🚴‍♀️



— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 27, 2024

After crossing the line, Henderson faced an anxious wait to see whether Dygert would beat her time but the American, who has hardly raced this year due to illness and injury, could not match Henderson’s pace, crossing the line 0.9sec slower than the Briton. Brown won by 1min31sec.

It is by far the biggest achievement of Henderson’s career. She finished fourth at last year’s world championships and was due some luck of her own after breaking her collarbone in February, and then shattering it again at her third race back in April.

“When I was really young I think [the winter Olympics] was the original childhood dream,” Henderson said earlier this week. “Slowly I realised I wasn’t that good. I was at a good level as a junior by British standards but not compared to the other countries that have snow.”

She has proved to be pretty good compared to other countries that have bikes.