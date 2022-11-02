Anna Faris Is 'Still Making Sense' of Ivan Reitman Harassment: 'It Doesn't Feel Traumatic'

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ivan Reitman (L) and actress Anna Faris attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards

Anna Faris says she's "still making sense" of the harassment she says she endured at the hands of late director Ivan Reitman on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Faris—who claimed on the Oct. 19 episode of her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified that Reitman verbally berated her and "slapped" her rear end during the course of filming the 2006 movie—says the incident "doesn't feel traumatic."

She continues, "I didn't say anything to anybody about it forever because I didn't feel the need, I guess. I either wanted to just not think about it or it felt like, why would I talk about this? It was embarrassing."

On the podcast, Faris went into detail with guest Lena Dunham about the alleged experience. "I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller," Faris said. "He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day, it was me."

Faris said that Reitman grew upset when the very first scene she filmed— a fight sequence between her and Uma Thurman— was delayed after "a big jar of wig glue" was spilled on her while she was getting ready. As a result, Faris was about 20 minutes late to the set.

"I'm like in the middle of the street that's all lit, it's a night shoot, and Ivan is just taking me down," Faris recalled. "He was just like 'Annie!' — he always called me Annie — he's like 'you can't play like that around here!' — and I was like 'don't do it, don't cry, no crying,' and I felt angry and hurt and humiliated and defensive. Eventually I said 'did no one tell you what happened?' And at that point he kind of just shut up and went behind the camera."

Faris also claimed the director, who died in February at age 75, touched her inappropriately. "But then later he slapped my ass, too," Faris added. "That was a weird moment."

She previously spoke about the incident without naming Reitman in an Oct. 2017 episode of her podcast.

Her reaction in the moment was to giggle, which she now regrets, she tells PEOPLE. "My reaction was embarrassing. My reaction of laughing," she says.

Since the episode of her podcast aired, Faris says she has been asked if she waited until after Reitman's death to name him. "I guess that's kind of true," she says. "I was debating whether or not to cut it out of the podcast, but I thought, no, enough time has passed."

Wrapping up discussion of the topic, Faris tells PEOPLE, "I just can't emphasize enough that it hadn't been torturous to me."

