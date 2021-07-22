Anna Faris Is Married! Actress Reveals She and Fiancé Michael Barrett Secretly Eloped

Anna Faris and new boyfriend Michael Barrett spotted in Venice

Surprise — Anna Faris and fiancé Michael Barrett have tied the knot!

On Wednesday's episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the actress, 44, revealed that she and Barrett, 51, eloped in Washington State.

"I'm looking around.. my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said during a conversation with a caller. "It was awesome, yeah, it was great."

While Faris didn't share many details about the nuptials, she added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."

Faris began dating the cinematographer in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together that September — a month after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their split after eight years of marriage.

Faris and Pratt — who has since wed Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he welcomed a daughter last year — share son Jack, 8. Faris was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

Faris told PEOPLE in May that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy."

"We're both probably introverts in a very similar way," she shared. "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

The pair's engagement was confirmed last January by Faris' former Mom costar Allison Janney, who told Us magazine that the duo had "been engaged for a long time."

The House Bunny star later told PEOPLE that their blended family spent time bonding during the COVID-19 lockdown traveling in a camper van.

"We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school," she said. "Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present."

Last month, the podcaster reflected on her experience with marriage and shared the advice she'd give to Jack.

"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s," Faris said on an episode of her podcast featuring Glennon Doyle.