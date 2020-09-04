Anna Faris exits CBS' Mom ahead of season 8

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Mom is about to be down one mom.

Anna Faris is exiting the CBS sitcom ahead of its upcoming eighth season, the actress announced Friday. The show centers around Faris' character Christy Plunkett, a single mother who attempts to turn her life around after struggling with addiction, while repairing her relationship with her own estranged mom Bonnie (Allison Janney).

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in a statement. “I’m so thankful to [creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Though it's unclear how Faris' departure will be handled, her character will not be recast, with her absence addressed in the season premiere.

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

Mom also stars Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. The show has been a consistent critical and ratings success, winning Janney two Emmys and earning another eight nominations over the course of its run.

