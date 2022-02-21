Who is Anna Delvey's rumoured real boyfriend behind Inventing Anna's Chase Sikorski?

Netflix's Inventing Anna has introduced us all to the world of conwoman and fake heiress, Anna Delvey (also known by her real name, Anna Sorokin).



Though the series is based on a true story, some parts of the show have been semi-fictionalised, while some characters based on real people have been given new names.

Viewers have been gripped following journalist Vivian Kent (based on real-life writer Jessica Pressler) as she uncovers Anna's story, with other characters keeping the same names as their real counterparts - including Kacy Duke, Rachel Williams, Neff Davis and Todd Spodek.

However, one character who's had fans stumped is Anna's boyfriend, Chase Sikorski (played by Sameer Usmani). The Inventing Anna version of Chase is thought to be based on Anna's real-life boyfriend. Up until now, Anna's IRL partner has been kept a solid secret - but it looks like his identity has finally been revealed.

Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY - Getty Images

Who was Anna Delvey's real boyfriend?

While the character of Chase is said to be based on Anna's real boyfriend, Jessica Pressler's original New York Magazine article didn't give away many details about his identity. Pressler's story mentioned a "boyfriend [Sorokin] was running around with for a while," though he was left unnamed.

The only information offered up in Pressler's article was that Anna's boyfriend was a "futurist on the TED-Talks circuit who’d been profiled in The New Yorker," - with Inventing Anna'sVivian also agreeing to call Chase "the futurist" in her story.

Anna Delvey previously posted that she was charging $10,000 (around £7,300) to reveal the name of the real Chase, writing on her Instagram Story last week, "Want to know who the real 'Chase' is? The media outlet with the highest bid gets the exclusive. Bid starts at $10k. DM to bid."

Now, it looks like the bid isn't necessary, as Anna's real former boyfriend has reportedly been revealed as tech entrepreneur Hunter Lee Soik.

Story continues

Photo credit: AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX - Netflix

Multiple sources have reportedly confirmed to Page Six that Anna used to date Hunter. One source told the publication, "Hunter is the person who got her into the scene. He is a social person globally. No one knew what he did, but he was always giving advice on how to climb the corporate ladder.”

A second insider added, "He’s connected to a ton of very social people in the tech space."

Hunter's LinkedIn profile shows him delivering a TED Talk, which matches Pressler's description of Anna's boyfriend being "on the TED-Talks circuit".

Photo credit: Patrick McMullan - Getty Images

Pressler also reported that Anna's boyfriend, "The Futurist", had "moved to the Emirates" - with Hunter's LinkedIn also showing him working in Dubai for a period of time.

Now, Hunter's profile lists him as the founder and executive chairperson of the Hong Kong-based ensō group, a "Family Office and Venture Studio focused on investing and supporting frontier technology and breakthrough product experiences".



Meanwhile, an Instagram account with the handle @hunterleesoik is currently set to private.



Inventing Anna is on Netflix now.





You Might Also Like