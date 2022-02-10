Anna Delvey Slammed Inventing Anna And Julia Garner Just Responded

Photo credit: Matthias Nareyek - Getty Images

Drama series Inventing Anna isn't even out yet and already it's causing drama. Not that we're surprised by this, however. In a recent essay Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) explained why she wouldn't be watching the series despite four years of working with showrunners on the project. Well, now Julia Garner, who plays Anna in the series, has responded.

We all knew that Inventing Anna was going to be a big deal, and in recent weeks we've all got pretty obsessed reading about all the tiny details of the new show, from the accents to the incredible wardrobe. And since the show suffered a number of pandemic-related delays we're now absolutely desperate for its release.

Well, one person who doesn't share that feeling is Anna herself. In a recent essay penned by Anna (real name Anna Sorokin) for Insider, she explained why she won't be watching the series, despite working on it with producers for four years and having visits from Shonda Rhimes and Julia Garner.

'... it doesn't look like I'll be watching Inventing Anna anytime soon,' she wrote.

'Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalised version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.'

She continued: 'Nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits later, the show is based on my story and told from a journalist's perspective. And while I'm curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can't help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself.'

Well, now Julia Garner herself has responded to Anna's essay.

After being asked about the comments during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Julia said: 'Here's the thing, I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn’t want to watch the show. That’s her choice and that’s totally fine. She doesn’t have to watch the show.'

She continued" I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she’s going to watch it. If she did watch it, great. If not, that’s fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do.'

Inventing Anna is out on Netflix on 11 February.





