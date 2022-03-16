Anna Delvey Is Getting Deported

After conning New York’s elite, Russian scammer Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, is reportedly being deported as she has overstayed her visa. Delvey captured our attention with her exploits, her story becoming the subject of Shonda Rhimes-directed Netflix series, Inventing Anna.

While the former socialite may have once lived the high life, Delvey was arrested in 2017 and convicted two years after. Last March, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office arrested her on charges of overstaying her visa. It seems that Delvey is surprised to learn that she’ll be having to leave the United States as her manager Black Cummings told New York Times, “I was chatting with her this morning. She didn’t expect this.” Having fought her deportation for over a year, Delvey reported referred to her impending egress as “a big L on my end” in a phone interview with the newspaper.

The conwoman was able to capture a delay in her deportation as her immigration lawyer, Audrey Thomas filed an emergency stay request; the hearing over the request has not been scheduled yet. Ms. Sorokin is currently in the Orange County facility for the time being. Stay tuned for updates.