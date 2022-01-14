Anna Delvey Is 'Everything That Is Wrong with America Right Now' in New Inventing Anna Trailer

You haven't heard the last of the real-life con artist Anna Delvey.

The new trailer of Netflix's Inventing Anna was released on Friday, and it shows Julia Garner portraying some of Delvey's most notorious characteristics.

Inventing Anna's plot follows the fictional life of a journalist, Vivian, (played by Anna Chlumsky) trying to report the truth behind Delvey. Prison meetings allow her access to the woman, while the outlandishness of Delvey's crimes grabs the attention of the media.

"Her name is Anna Delvey, or Anna Sorokin. No one's sure," Vivian says. "She's either a rich German heiress or she's flat broke. The charges are insane."

In court, a lawyer adds: "Anna committed real white-collar felonies while posing as a socialite in an attempt to steal millions of dollars."

The lawyer later tells the press, "She is everything that is wrong with America right now."

But Delvey's endeavors may be crazier than anyone expected. From being approved for a $40 million business loan after she pitched a social club for the elite, to bringing her friends on a luxury vacation to Morocco (and leaving them with the bill), it becomes clear that Delvey schemed a lot out of those around her.

"Anna came to New York, no rich parents, no connections. Sometimes, you gotta fake it 'til you make it," says Todd (Arian Moayed).

Delvey claimed to be a German heiress between the years of 2013 and 2017. She climbed social ranks, brushed shoulders with celebrities and used her social standing to defraud her wealthy peers. The Netflix series, produced by Shonda Rhimes's Shondaland, is "completely true. Except for all of the parts that are totally made up," the new trailer's caption teases.

And regardless of how wild the story seems, Garner's Delvey has an explanation. "Every day men do far worse things than anything I've allegedly done," she says, later adding, "Anna Delvey is a masterpiece bitches," the new clip ends.

In reality, Delvey, whose real name Anna Sorokin, was released from prison in 2021 after less than four years due to good behavior. She sold the rights to Netflix for Inventing Anna, but she won't profit directly. Rules in the state of New York force Delvey to use Netflix's payout to reimburse the victims of her crimes, according to ABC7.

Inventing Anna premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.