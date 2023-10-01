Ann Taylor Dropped 100+ Coats and Jackets for Fall, and They're All on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Coats and jackets are more than just a practical way to stay warm once temperatures dip below t-shirt weather. Styling an otherwise simple outfit with a statement blazer or plaid shacket is an easy, seasonal way to upgrade your look.

And while outerwear has a reputation for breaking the bank, Ann Taylor is doing its part to keep our fall fashion budgets in check. The retailer quietly discounted 100+ styles that emanate quiet luxury, including full-priced sweaters for up to 30 percent off and jackets for $50 off. We’ve got our eyes on this Colorblock Crew Neck Sweater Jacket that’s lightweight enough for early fall layering, and the Link Print Swing Coat shoppers called a “versatile piece” that pairs well with “pants,” “skirts,” and “dresses.”

Keep scrolling for 11 on-sale coats and jackets that will keep you warm as the season goes from cold to colder. Make sure to snag your favorites before the sale ends tomorrow.

Fall Jacket and Coat Deals at Ann Taylor

Denim Jacket

Ann Taylor

$139

$89

Buy on anntaylor.com

You can’t go wrong with a denim jacket. The classic style is a closet staple for a reason—it can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. However, this washed black iteration with polished buttons and flap patch pockets offers a more elevated take on the iconic trend. Toss on your favorite pair of trousers and kitten heels for the office, or with a tailored dress and tall boots for an evening out.

Link Print Swing Coat

Ann Taylor

$228

$178

Buy on anntaylor.com

Shoppers can’t get enough of this Link Print Swing Coat that’s even “more beautiful in person” and “a must” for cool weather. One customer, in particular, raved over the coat’s “color,” “print,” and “swing style,” adding that the “versatile” piece is wearable with “pants, skirts, or a dress.” The inverted box pleating, camel and brown print, and shoulder epaulettes give this coat a timeless feel, while the lightweight material makes it practical for layering.

Belted Shirt Jacket

Ann Taylor

$208

$158

Buy on anntaylor.com

While we love shackets for a casual layering piece, this Belted Shirt Jacket from Ann Taylor works well for dressier occasions thanks to its knee-length fit, point collar, and clean tailoring. The vibrant teal green adds an element of fun, while practically speaking, the jacket’s luxe wool blend and self-tie belt will keep you warmer than more lightweight styles.

The Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer

Ann Taylor

$208

$158

Buy on anntaylor.com

A well-tailored blazer is the easiest way to elevate an outfit, and Ann Taylor’s Fitted Double-Breasted style is evidence of that. One shopper said that the “super comfortable” and “flattering” jacket allows them to “move freely” without looking “sloppy,” adding that the “super soft” fabric is so cozy they “could wear” the blazer “every day.” Pair itwith these Plaid Tab Waist Kick Crop Pants for a cohesive look.

Ribbed Zip Jacket

Ann Taylor

$129

$97

Buy on anntaylor.com

This discounted sweater-jacket hybrid is cozy and casual in all the right ways. The versatile design boasts a sporty flare that’s perfect for styling with a simple tee and leggings, or dressed up with this season’s trending ballet flats and your favorite denim. For added warmth, you can layer with a larger coat on top.

Below, you can find more of our favorite outerwear pieces on sale at Ann Taylor—until tomorrow.

Wool Blend Peacoat

Ann Taylor

$228

$178

Buy on anntaylor.com

Plaid Double-Breasted Coat

Ann Taylor

$298

$248

Buy on anntaylor.com

The Hutton Blazer

Ann Taylor

$189

$139

Buy on anntaylor.com

Pebbled Faux Leather Cocoon Jacket

Ann Taylor

$198

$148

Buy on anntaylor.com

The Greenwich Blazer

Ann Taylor

$189

$139

Buy on anntaylor.com

Tweed Collared Jacket

Ann Taylor

$179

$129

Buy on anntaylor.com

Colorblock Crewneck Sweater Jacket

Ann Taylor

$139

$97

Buy on anntaylor.com

