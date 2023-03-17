Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62

Jacqueline Gold

Jacqueline Gold, the boss of the lingerie and sex toys chain Ann Summers, has died aged 62.

The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

Ms Gold is credited with transforming the firm from four backstreet shops into a multi-million pound business with outlets across the UK.

She was made a CBE in 2016 for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

A statement from Ms Gold's family said: "It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.

"She was... an activist for women in business, and championed female entrepreneurs with the ambition to better the working environment for women."

Her death comes just two months after her father, David Gold, who was joint-chairman of West Ham United, died at the age of 86.

Ann Summers chief executive and Jacqueline's sister, Vanessa, said: "Jacqueline courageously battled stage 4 breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey.

"In life she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to bear."

Ms Gold is credited for transforming the Ann Summers brand by trying to make the brand more female friendly.

She set up a new Tupperware-style party service solely for women, which proved an immediate hit.

The increase in revenues this generated then led to expansion of the company's High Street stores. It currently has 88 stores in the UK and Ireland.