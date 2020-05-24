Ann Coulter Turns on ‘Disloyal Actual Retard’ Trump in Twitter Rant

Ann Coulter went on an early Sunday morning Twitter tear, ripping Donald Trump, calling him “the most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office.”

The far-right media pundit and former Trump defender was triggered by the president’s Friday tweet in which he called for Alabama voters to “not trust Jeff Sessions” and instead put their support behind Sessions’ republican Senate seat challenger, football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!,” Trump tweeted.

And that set off Coulter, who called the POTUS a “moron,” “retard” and “lout,” who was incapable of “pretending to be” a “decent, compassionate human being.”

3 years ago, a complete moron of a president told NBC's Lester Holt, "I was going to fire Comey. … [W]hen I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.'" BAM! SPECIAL PROSECUTOR! https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020







The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office is trying to lose AND take the Senate with him. Another Roy Moore fiasco so he can blame someone else for his own mess. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020







Trump didn't build the wall and never had any intention of doing so. The ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration was Jeff Session. And this lout attacks him. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020







COVID gave Trump a chance to be a decent, compassionate human being (or pretending to be). But he couldn't even do that. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020







The media is salivating over the former football coach, Tommy Tuberville (choice of the most disloyal human God ever created, DJT). https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020







GREAT WORK IN THE LAST ALABAMA SENATE RACE, MR. PRESIDENT! Keep it up and we'll have zero Republican senators. The next Republican president will be elected in the year 4820. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020







Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot. YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt's show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That's what got you a Special Prosecutor. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020







I can't wait to see what the media have in store for the former football coach, Tuberville. This is going to be another Roy Moore catastrophe – also engineered by Trump. #SaveTheSenate https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020





Coulter capped off her rant by affirming the issues that Trump stood behind as a candidate, but adding that she does regret once believing in “this shallow and broken man.”





I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020







TRUMP GOT ALABAMA A DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATOR BY HIS IDIOTIC MEDDLING IN THE PRIMARY LAST TIME. If you know nothing else, Alabamians, you should do the opposite of what Trump recommends in a primary. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020





During the 2016 presidential primary and into Trump’s early years in the White House, the conservative commentator championed him and his agenda. She has since distanced herself from him over immigration policies, an issue which she supported Sessions, who was Trump’s attorney general at the time.

In February 2019, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, while pushing himself away from Coulter. She responded by saying that “the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

Read original story Ann Coulter Turns on ‘Disloyal Actual Retard’ Trump in Twitter Rant At TheWrap