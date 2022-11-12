Ann Coulter Blames Trump for GOP Setbacks, Says He Should ‘Shut the F– Up, Forever’

Right Wing pundit Ann Coulter is of course no stranger to being dissatisfied with Donald Trump. But after the GOP’s humiliating showing in the midterm elections, and ahead a possible announcement he will run for president in 2024, Coulter had a simple message for Trump: “Shut the f— up, forever.”

In a tweet Thursday, Coulter singled out Trump’s perceived failures despite a Republican trifecta during his first two years in office. She also noted two of his more corrupt hiring decisions.

“To Trump: You had your chance, with a Republican House and Senate. You handed domestic policy to your son-in-law and Gary Cohn. You handed foreign policy to your son-in-law and a country that gave your son-in-law $2 billion. Shut the fuck up, forever,” Coulter tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Coulter was, once upon a time, a major Trump supporter, and the author of her 2016 polemic “In Trump We Trust, E Pluribus Awesome.” She later turned on him and last year even expressed support for Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Coulter’s comments come amid a flood of finger-pointing and infighting among Republicans after the predicted overwhelming victory failed to materialize and instead, the midterm lection itself was historically the best results for a first term president in decades.

As of this writing, Democrats seem very likely to retain control of the U.S. Senate; Mark Kelly’s reelection in Arizona was called by major media outlets on Friday, securing 49 seats for Democrats. And in the house, it appears Republicans may secure the smallest majority in decades. And of course, Democrats won crucial state level victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan and yes, Arizona among others.

And while we’re still a ways off from understanding the fill picture, it’s looking like one of the most significant elements of the midterm is that candidates endorsed by Donald Trump lost in all but the safest districts or states. As a result, there has been unusually large and public criticism of the disgraced former president.

But the infighting goes both ways, as high profile supporters of Donald Trump have turned on Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, calling for upcoming leadership elections to be delayed. And failed Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters specifically blamed McConnell for his loss to Kelly.