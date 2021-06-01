Anmodning om suspension af afdelinger under Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest.
The Canadiens beat the odds and are off to the second round of the playoffs.The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are facing more uncomfortable questions following another post-season disaster.
A huge night from Jordan Clarkson helped push Utah past the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday.
Montreal neutralized Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and earned every bit of its comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.
Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in the first overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading the Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.
The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.
Welcome to the Monday edition of NBA fans behaving badly.
Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.
Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.
Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.
The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.
Kevin Durant has thoughts.
The NBA playoffs cannot escape a string of terrible fan behavior, Joel Embiid injures his knee in a loss to the Wizards, the Jazz take a commanding lead and Naomi Osaka drops out of the French Open.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the tension building and the minutes ticking by, Chris Taylor fouled off pitch after pitch from Genesis Cabrera. Finally, a breakthrough on the 14th delivery. Taylor drove in three runs with a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid. “C.T. was just relentless in that at-bat,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Probably the best one we’ve had this year.” Taylor fouled off nine pitches — four in a row twice — before coming through with his two-out double for a 6-3 lead. “He just wasn't going to be denied,” Roberts said. “The guy was up there throwing 97, 98 mph, breaking ball, changeup.” Taylor said he lost count of the pitches in what was the longest at-bat of his big league career. “It was fun when I hit a double,” he said. “During the at-bat, I was trying to stay within myself and black out, so to speak, and just stay focused. I could definitely feel the energy, especially when I came through with the hit.” Roberts said the at-bat reminded him of Alex Cora's 18-pitch at-bat in 2004, when Roberts was still a player. Two batters earlier, Cabrera issued a bases-loaded walk to Will Smith that tied the game. The left-hander threw 34 pitches, 20 for strikes, in two-thirds of an inning. Taylor also homered in the second and doubled in the eighth, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Trevor Bauer (6-3) allowed four runs — three earned — and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked one. He said he felt “pretty sick” coming into the game without specifying what ailed him. Asked if Bauer had flu-like symptoms, Roberts said: “I don’t really know. He was trying to stay hydrated. I guess we can put it in that bucket.” Gavin Lux hit a pair of solo homers for the Dodgers on Roberts' 49th birthday. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty exited with left side tightness after five innings. He equaled his season high with nine strikeouts and walked one. The right-hander gave up two runs and two hits against his favorite team while growing up in nearby Burbank. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Flaherty would be re-evaluated Tuesday. Flaherty said he left "more just to be safe and get it checked out." With Flaherty gone, the Dodgers batted around in the sixth. Ryan Helsley (3-3) gave up a double to Max Muncy and a single to Justin Turner. Cabrera came in and loaded the bases on a walk to Cody Bellinger before walking Smith to force in the tying run. All four of the Cardinals' runs came on three homers off Bauer. Justin Williams went deep leading off the sixth with a shot that hit the screen on the right-field foul pole. Tommy Edman reached on second baseman Zach McKinstry's second throwing error of the game and scored on Dylan Carlson's homer for a 3-2 lead. Tyler O'Neill added a solo shot in the seventh that left the Cardinals trailing 6-4. “It seems like my luck on homers is terrible right now," Bauer said. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina combined to go 0 for 11 for St. Louis, which dropped to second behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong (left rib non-displaced fracture) will have further imaging done Thursday in St. Louis. He's making progress, playing catch, throwing and taking light swings. Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to throw five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. If all goes well, he'll rejoin the Dodgers after that. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (right forearm tightness) was to throw a simulated game for Oklahoma City on Monday. ... OF AJ Pollock (hamstring) was set to play for OKC on Monday and Tuesday before rejoining the Dodgers later this week. ... OF Mookie Betts was back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday when an allergic reaction affected his eyes. He went 2 for 3, drove in a run and walked once. UP NEXT Cardinals: RHP John Gant (4-3, 1.81 ERA) starts Tuesday against the Dodgers for just the second time in his career and first since 2018. He held them hitless in three relief appearances in 2019, with the Cardinals winning all three games. Dodgers: It'll be a bullpen game on Tuesday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around the majors today: ___ O’S-FOR-14 The Baltimore Orioles have lost 14 straight games, the worst skid in the majors since Houston dropped 15 in a row in 2013. The Orioles’ drought ties for second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles’ worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year. “It’s been tough last couple weeks, but we’re trying to keep our head up and trying to keep playing hard,” said Ryan Mountcastle, who homered in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Minnesota on Monday. The Twins, who have beaten Baltimore 16 straight times, try to extend their string when Michael Pineda (3-2, 2.62 ERA) starts against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.15 ERA) at Camden Yards. ABOUT THE WEATHERS Rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers makes his first career appearance at Wrigley Field when he starts for the San Diego Padres against Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Weathers' father, David, pitched in 28 games for the Cubs in 2001, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He made 57 appearances at Wrigley during his 19 years in the majors, finishing with a 3-6 record and a 3.93 ERA at the iconic ballpark. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.31 ERA) tossed four scoreless innings in a no-decision at Milwaukee on Thursday. Hendricks (5-4, 4.63 ERA) is coming off a strong May for Chicago, going 4-1 with a 2.67 ERA in five starts. SHUFFLE BACK TO BUFFALO The Toronto Blue Jays return to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, where they played home games last year during the coronavirus-shortened season. Still barred from playing at Rogers Centre in Toronto by the Canadian government because of virus restrictions, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays began this year hosting home games at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, going 10-11 there. Toronto was 17-9 last year in Buffalo, where its Triple-A team plays. No fans were permitted at those games. Crowds will be allowed starting when Robbie Rays faces Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. The ballpark has undergone changes since last summer, too, with the bullpens being moved off foul territory and put behind the outfield walls. SIDE SESSION Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty will be re-evaluated after leaving Monday night's start at Dodger Stadium with tightness on his left side. Flaherty said he exited after five innings “more just to be safe and get it checked out.” The right-hander equaled his season high with nine strikeouts and walked one in St. Louis' 9-4 loss to Los Angeles. He gave up two runs and two hits against his favorite team while growing up in nearby Burbank. FRESH START Willy Adames is making the most of his new opportunity in Milwaukee. The good-fielding shortstop was hitting just .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs when Tampa Bay traded him to the Brewers for relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen on May 21. Adames homered Monday as Milwaukee beat the Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for its fifth straight win. The 25-year-old is batting .324 (11 of 34) with two homers and nine RBIs in 10 games since the deal. “I’m just playing the game the way that I always do it,” Adames said. “I’m just happy to see that we’re getting some results now and we’re winning a lot of games.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso homered and had four RBIs in his return from the injured list, Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Making his second start since coming off the IL, deGrom (4-2) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking none. He lowered his ERA to 0.71, the lowest for a qualifying starter through May since Phillies left-hander Curt Short was at 0.64 in 1964. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also had an RBI single for his ninth hit in eight starts this season. He was pulled after 70 pitches — the right-hander came back last Tuesday after missing a couple of weeks with tightness on his side. Alonso hit a two-run single in the third and a two-run homer in the seventh for his first four-RBI game since his rookie season in 2019. The big first baseman had been sidelined since May 19 with a sprained right hand, but returned to the injury-riddled Mets without a minor league rehab assignment. Mason Williams, just promoted from the minors, made a tough catch at the center-field fence in his Mets debut to stop the Diamondbacks as they tried to rally in the seventh. Kevin Pillar, wearing a protective mask on defense and the basepaths, came off the bench and singled in an inspirational return to the NL East leaders two weeks after getting hit square in the nose by a 95 mph fastball, causing multiple facial fractures. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bob Huhn, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead — and their chance at the franchise’s first playoff sweep in 36 years. Bradley Beal’s 27 points, Russell Westbrook’s 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington’s strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia’s series edge to 3-1. Game 5 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series is Wednesday at Philadelphia. Won’t be easy for that one to be as eventful as this one was, including the third-quarter sight of a fan running out of the stands and onto the court before being slammed to the ground by a security guard. Nothing had as much of an effect on the outcome and, potentially, the rest of this postseason for Philadelphia, the East’s No. 1 seed, as what happened to Embiid, who came into the night averaging better than a point per minute in the series. JAZZ 120, GRIZZLIES 113 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, and the top-seeded Utah Jazz grabbed a 3-1 lead. Now the team with the NBA’s best record in the regular season can close out this first round, best-of-seven series Wednesday night in Game 5 in Salt Lake City. All-Star Rudy Gobert scored 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter. Jordan Clarkson, the NBA’s 6th man of the year winner, scored 24. Bojan Bogdanovic added 13, Mike Conley had 11. Ja Morant, who averaged 33.7 points through the first three games, scored 23 and had 12 assists for Memphis. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 21, De’Anthony Melton had all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Associated Press
TORONTO — Three times the Montreal Canadiens faced elimination. Three times they brushed off the pressure and grew stronger.After trailing 3-1 in their opening-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal roared back with three consecutive victories, finally dispatching the Leafs on their home Scotiabank Arena ice with a 3-1 victory on Monday.Asked about the pressure his team faced heading into Game 7, coach Dominique Ducharme pointed out it was nothing new."We played Game 5, Game 6 the same way, we had our backs to the wall," said Ducharme. "So for us tonight it was just the same mindset, the same way to prepare and I felt our guys were in the right place, and even more confident than before because we just won those last two games."So (Monday) was not that different of the day. I thought our guys handled it really well and I think it showed on the ice."Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, scored for the Canadiens, while Carey Price made 30 saves.If there was a turning point to the series comeback, Gallagher thought it came in Game 5 in Toronto, which the Habs won in overtime. "This was only my second Game 7 ever," said Gallagher, who scored his first goal since April 1 after missing six weeks with a broken thumb. "I remember the other one (in 2014), we actually lost Game 5 in Boston but I remember sitting around the room afterwards with the guys and we were telling each other we're winning the series, we felt like we had them."Their Game 5 win in Toronto sent the series back to Montreal, where they won in OT again, in front of 2,500 fans, the first crowd at an NHL game in Canada since the start of the pandemic."Playing in front of the crowd, I think you can see a little bit of extra jump in us," Gallagher said. "And you know coming here tonight, it's almost easier being on the road for these games. "I think every game we just had to find a way to make one more play than they did."The series win was the Habs' first since they dispatched the Ottawa Senators in six games in 2015 before being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the second round. They'll take on the rested Winnipeg Jets, who swept Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers in the Canadian-based North Division's other first-round series. That series was over in just six days, ending a week ago with a triple-overtime victory. The Canadiens were headed straight to the airport to fly to Winnipeg on Monday to prepare for Wednesday's second-round opener. While their comeback victory was a dagger to their Original 6 rival -- and the collective hearts of Toronto hockey fans -- they had little time to celebrate."We won a series, we're happy about that," Ducharme said. "But we want more so after tonight you need to turn the page. We'll take the all the goods that made us have success and bring that to the next one. So, it's not a time to celebrate for a few days. We enjoy it tonight, and we'll be preparing tomorrow."Canadiens centre Phillip Danault said there was some pride in holding Leafs sniper Auston Matthews to just one goal in the series."It's big for me personally. I think it's huge for the whole team," said Danault, who arrived for the post-game interview with a large pizza box, and shovelled in bites between answers. "We know we can play against big players. Everyone did his job. That's how we won."And (Carey) Price was solid every single night, giving us a chance. We've got a lot of pride in that dressing room, and we definitely want to get more."The series victory was big for Price, who struggled earlier this season. "I thought we had a pretty good chance all series," Price said. "Obviously, we win that game (5), we started gathering momentum, and we just kept at it and tried to keep that momentum going."Price had kind words for the defencemen in front of him. "Warriors, those guys. They were poised with the puck and they did an excellent job," he said.Game 2 of the second round is Friday in Winnipeg, then the series heads to Montreal for Game 3 on Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press