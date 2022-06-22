Ankur Warikoo, Rachana Ranade: The YouTubers Indians turn to for financial advice

Nikhil Inamdar and Ayushi Shah - BBC News
·4 min read
Rachana Ranade seen at her office
Rachana Ranade has 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube

When the pandemic hit two years ago and movie studios in Mumbai downed their shutters indefinitely, 23-year-old filmmaker Shivam Khatri decided to teach himself a skill he'd not learnt at school or college - managing money.

He rummaged through books and tutorials, but quickly learnt that it was the young financial content creators on YouTube that spoke his language.

"Their videos are simple and easy to understand. And they cover a variety of topics," Mr Khatri says.

One of the creators he followed avidly was Rachana Ranade, whose impish, breezy manner of breaking down complex financial jargon into easily digestible content has earned her 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube - proof of a growing appetite for easy-to-understand financial content among India's young, tech-savvy investors.

In her swanky new office in the western city of Pune, Ms Ranade showed us a wall-to-wall graphic that mapped her rise as a YouTuber. She uploaded her first video in February 2019 and in barely five months she'd reached 100,000 subscribers. Her growth since then has been nothing short of meteoric.

Ms Ranade often gets mobbed for autographs and selfies - the kind of adulation normally reserved for Bollywood celebrities or cricketing icons.

An unabashed movie buff, one wall of her office features quotes from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's movies. She uses these quotes to explain financial concepts that are hard to grasp. There's one from the hit film Kal Ho Na Ho - which translates to "whether there is a tomorrow or not" - to emphasise the need to buy life insurance.

It all boils down to one mantra - "finance that's simplified", Ms Ranade says.

This photo taken in 2021 shows 20-year-old college student Ishan Srivastava checking stocks online on his computer, while actively trading on apps on his smart phone, at his residence in Ghaziabad.
Millions of young Indians opened trading accounts during the pandemic

It's exactly what India's young investors are after. Millions of them opened trading accounts during the pandemic to participate in the market bull run, aided by investing services online.

But only three out of 10 Indians are financially literate, official surveys point out. And they are hungry to learn how to make an easy buck in the stock market, or the ropes of entrepreneurship amid a unicorn boom that's made overnight billionaires.

It's this sweet spot that's turned financial content into one of the fastest growing genres online.

"For Gen-Z and millennials, YouTube is a university now in India," says Ankur Warikoo, an entrepreneur-turned-"fin-fluencer" - or financial influencer - whose videos focus on personal finance, entrepreneurship and productivity hacks.

His massive popularity even got him a publishing contract last year, with his first book, Do Epic Shit, quickly becoming a bestseller.

Ankur Warikoo seen at his office
Ankur Warikoo's videos have made him popular with young Indians

While the perception is that he became a sensation overnight, Mr Warikoo says his journey as a content creator started nearly a decade ago. But the pandemic proved to be an inflection point.

"Suddenly, there was a rise in high-quality content being offered by a lot of creators. There was an audience with time and money at hand, and a market that was extremely supportive," Mr Warikoo says. "If this was a bear run, you would struggle to put your point across."

It was "a potent mix" of enabling factors - cheap data, growing internet penetration and the shift among India's Gen-Z and millennial population from TV and print to digital video - that led to this success, Mr Warikoo explains.

He adds that the topic - money - especially resonated with young Indians: "It's something that we all wish to understand but have very rarely been given an opportunity to [understand]."

For years, India has had several business channels broadcasting real-time financial market news. But they largely cater to traders and institutional investors, rather than first-time investors.

That's a gap in the market that many of the YouTubers have successfully been able to fill.

Rachana Ranade seen shooting a video for her YouTube channel
Rachana Ranade uses film dialogue to explain financial concepts that are hard to grasp

And because of their success, they are now being wooed with big money from advertisers and brand managers. According to Forbes magazine, top influencers can earn as much as $20,000 for a single branded video.

Experts laud the fact that financial education is now more accessible, but they also advise caution.

While business news channels are strictly regulated, most digital content creators operate in a grey zone. Ms Ranade and Mr Warikoo do not recommend individual stocks, but many others do, often without the necessary expertise or qualifications.

"When it comes to slightly finer issues of long-term investing, I would trust people who have been through a few market cycles. Right now while this digital phenomenon has overtaken us, everything has only gone up," says Govindraj Ethiraj, a former editor at a business channel, who now runs a fact-checking website.

After a two-year bull run, Indian equity markets are experiencing a lot of volatility with billions of dollars of foreign money being pulled out of the country.

So the next few years, Mr Ethiraj says, will be the first test of whether the success of India's new money influencers is enduring or merely ephemeral.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • More information unearthed about the GTA’s latest fatal domestic violence victim

    As Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Henrietta Viski’s estranged husband had a court order forbidding him from going near the 37-year-old mother of three. She died in hospital on Saturday, June 18.

  • Elon Musk's Child Petitions Court For Name Change, Declaring Split From Dad

    She no longer wishes to be "related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," according to a Los Angeles court filing.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Mariners slug four homers to beat A's 8-2, snap 3-game skid

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. Taylor Trammell connected leading off the third for Seattle, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mariners had dropped five of six and seven of nine but came out swinging to open a six-g

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs as Cards win 6-2 to regain share of 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Gorman went 4 of 4 with two solo homers and four RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night to regain a share of the NL Central lead. The Cardinals and Brewers are both 39-31 after splitting the first two matchups of this four-game series. St. Louis stopped the Brewers' four-game winning streak. Gorman broke a 2-all tie and put the Cardinals ahead for good with a homer to center off Chi Chi González (0-1) in the fourth inning. He extend

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • FIA directive to reduce bouncing receives mixed reviews from drivers

    MONTREAL — A few days after he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes with what he called "excruciating" back pain, Lewis Hamilton joked half-heartedly that he's a little bit shorter this week due to spinal compression. The seven-time Formula One world champion is at the centre of the FIA's directive to reduce the "porpoising" — or bouncing effect — of cars this season, which received mixed reviews from drivers on the eve of Montreal Grand Prix weekend on Friday. "I cannot stress more how importan

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Hockey Canada grilled over handling of alleged sexual assault, financial settlement

    Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith were among the witnesses called to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country's 2018 world jun

  • 'Out to dry': NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avs

    DENVER (AP) — This loss wasn't as easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to shrug off. What emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown. Outmuscled. Outhustled. Out-tussled. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the rest of the Lightning were thumped 7-0 by the Avalanche, losing their cool and their mojo along wit

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win

    During a break between Golden State's Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch. Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations. At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings' new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years wi