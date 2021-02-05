These wireless earbuds — on sale for $34 at Amazon — have a staggering 36,000 five-star reviews

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

On sale for just $34. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re still using wired earbuds, it’s time to cut the cord. Once you experience the freedom that earbuds offer — not being tethered to something is seriously thrilling — you’ll never go back.

Great earbuds typically cost a pretty penny, but we found a top-rated pair on sale for a price that looks like a typo. The Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds are just $34, down from $50, at Amazon. Shoppers love them — over 36,000 of them, actually.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The Anker Soundcore Life P2 Wireless Earbuds have four microphones in total for incredible noise-reduction and crisp sound. And shoppers love that they stay put.

“I have retired my AirPods,” reported a five-star reviewer. “The reason that I have retired my AirPods is that these will not fall out of my ears when I am working out, leaning over, [or] shaking my head!”

There are no touch controls on these buds, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing — you’ll stop accidentally turning off your music every time you tuck your hair behind your ear.

Save $16 on these wireless earbuds. (Photo: Amazon)

The Anker Soundcore Life P2 Wireless Earbuds last up to 40 hours on a single charge. And they have something AirPods and Galaxy Buds don’t — they’re waterproof, so you can wear them when it’s raining and during a sweaty workout — or, as one reviewer shared, in the shower.

“The waterproofing is great! I love listening to a podcast/audiobook while getting ready, and I just jump in the shower without missing a beat,” said the satisfied shopper.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Story continues

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.