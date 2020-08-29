Power to the people: Amazon's best-selling Anker charging accessories are on sale today, starting at just $11

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save big on Anker smartphone and laptop accessories. (Photo: Amazon) More

A cellphone that’s on one percent while you’re stuck in traffic. A tablet that runs out of juice during a long and dreary commute. A laptop that decides to die while you’re just trying to get some work done on the go. These are just a few scenarios that teach you never to leave home without a spare charger.

Luckily, you can save up to 31 percent today on select Anker charging accessories—including wall chargers, car chargers, and USB cords that juice up your devices super fast.

Check out some of our favorites below.

Anker PowerCore Fusion III (Photo: Amazon) More

Fans say “Anker has the corner on the market today,” and this two-in-one charger is one of the brand’s best. With dual ports, it can juice up two devices at once—and faster than you can imagine. An iPhone 11 is fully charged in two hours, and an iPad Pro is ready to go in less than three and a half. Save $10 today.

Anker PowerLine+ C to C 2.0 6-foot cable (Photo: Amazon) More

Sync and charge your tablets and phone at lightning speed with this super-long cable that can transfer up to 100 songs in five seconds. Features like a double-braided nylon exterior mean it lasts about six times longer than its peers. “I use this cord on a daily basis for work, it's been through hell already and still going,” wrote one fan. “It provides fast charging and fast data transfers.”

Shop it: Anker PowerLine+ C to C 2.0 6-foot cable, $11 (was $16), amazon.com

Anker USB C Car Charger. (Photo: Amazon) More

Whether you’re using Google Maps or need to let someone know you’re stuck in traffic, a fast, reliable car charger is indispensible. This one lets you charge up other devices like tablets and laptops, too. In fact, you can even charge two gadgets at once—a rare find in the car charger market. “My Google Pixel 3a charges at fast speed,” one fan wrote, “so I only have to charge on my daily commute now and not have to worry about charging at home or at work.”

Shop it: Anker USB C Car Charger, $17 (was $23), amazon.com

Check out more deals here, and remember—they’re here today, gone tomorrow!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.