Aniverse Holds Raffle Event for Holders to Commemorate the Release of Their 'Larva NFT Raffle Service'

ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD.
·1 min read

SEOUL, KOREA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aniverse has announced that they will hold an event for holders of their Larva NFT when they introduce the 13th roadmap of Larva NFT, 'Raffle Service,' on the 23rd.


Holders will be able to make bids for physical products that will be offered at discounted NFTs one owns. The first round of bids is scheduled to open on Thursday, March 23, 2023 for products that will be sold at a 20%-30% discounted price from the market price.

Some of the items up for grabs during the event include Apple Airpods (3rd generation), Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wifi, Shinsegae department store coupons and food gift coupons.

The prepaid KANV bids will be refunded to non-winning holders in bulk once the event closes.

Aniverse is a company that has globally recognized animation character Larva and numerous other animation IPs. Larva PFP NFTs also achieved the No. 1 trading volume in the Klaytn sector on OpenSea, the world's largest and best NFT marketplace, when they sold out all 10,000 NFTs in March last year. Currently, representative services within the Web 3.0 metaverse of Aniverse include Larva NFT staking, Larva Kids NFT breeding, NFT marketplace, media, and swap.

Social Links

ANIVERSE NFT Discord: https://discord.gg/larvanft

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ANIVERSE17

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aniversefoundation

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VAzaWe

Telegram Official Group: https://t.me/aniverse_official_worldwide

Media Contact

Brand: ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD

Email: ysc@aniverse.io

Telephone: +82 070-4609-6487

Website: https://aniverse.io/

SOURCE: ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD


