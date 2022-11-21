Anitta Reps Brazil — and Brings Out Missy Elliott! — for ‘Lobby’ at AMAs

2022 American Music Awards - Show - Credit: Getty Images

You can count on Anitta to bring the sex appeal to a live show! During Sunday’s American Music Awards, the Brazilian superstar won the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist, performed her smash hit “Envolver,” and was joined by Missy Elliott for a rendition of “Lobby.”

Anitta started her sexy performance in an all-black outfit as she began on a couch before hitting her viral “Envolver” choreography, while accompanied by two male dancers.

Her fellow Favorite Female Latin Artist nominee Becky G was spotted in the audience clapping along to the Brazilian star’s performance as she danced, surrounded by some female dancers. The Nineties icon then popped out wearing Bantu knots as she rapped her catchy verse.

“Missy and Anitta, we rollin’ up to the party/That hottie, he can get the keys to my Bugatti,” Elliott rapped. “From the roof take it down (down)/We goin’ two rounds (rounds).”

The two stars ended the song side-by-side before embracing each other.

Anitta later took the stage to accept her Female Latin Artist award, dedicating the trophy to her native country.

“You guys are amazing. Without you guys and my whole country Brazil, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “It’s the first time a Brazilian’s here winning! I want to say thank you for my team and my family and thank you for myself [because] I work so hard, too.”

She also shouted-out her fellow nominees Becky G, Karol G, Kali Uchis, and Rosalía. “There are no winners if there are no other people running this path with us and just making a great, amazing job,” she said.

Anitta — who also performed “Enolver” at the 2022 VMAs — was a first-time AMA nominee.

The night before their performance, Elliott replied to an Anitta fan account, writing “I’m so Happy for @Anitta, she living her best life. Congrats on EVERYTHING.” (Elliott also performed at The Forum with Lizzo Saturday.)

Anitta and Elliott long teased the release of their collaboration. When it finally dropped, Elliott tweeted, “One of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday. You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS.”

Both tracks Anitta performed at the AMAs were featured on the deluxe version of her album, Versions of Me, released earlier this year. “I made this album thinking of me,” she told Rolling Stone in April. “I hate creating expectations because I’m always scared of things not going the way I was expecting — so I just don’t think about it. If I love it, it’s good. I don’t need anyone else to love it.”

Since her album, Anitta joined El Alfa and Black Eyed Peas on “The Best,” nabbed a nomination for Best New Artist at next year’s Grammy Awards, and was up for two Latin Grammys during this year’s ceremony, which she co-hosted.

This story was updated at 9:20 pm ET to include her Favorite Female Latin Artist win.

