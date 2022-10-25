Anitta Named WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Music Innovator, Talks Global Reach, Plastic Surgery and More

Anitta Named WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Music Innovator; Photo credit : GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine

Brazilian singer Anitta won't shy away from talking about the plastic surgery she's had done. In fact, she loves the transformation.

"It's nothing to do with me not being happy with myself," Anitta told WSJ. Magazine of her surgeries in November's Innovator Issue cover story. "For me it's like changing my hair… Even if it's not good or the way I expected, I still like the process. I like the adrenaline."

The Innovator Issue & Awards — which have been presented for 11 years — honors the year's groundbreaking visionaries and their cultural impact across a variety of entertainment arenas.

The 29-year-old "Envolver" singer candidly spoke with the magazine about her nose job, jaw-shaping procedures and breast augmentations, which she first touched on in her Netflix documentary Vai Anitta. There, she opened up about her plastic surgeries, which she noted were taboo in her home country.

Not one to have any qualms about adjusting her look to suit her liking, Anitta later admitted to Nylon that she'd had "hundreds" of plastic surgeries. Despite this, she hasn't had any procedures to remove cellulite — something her fans have praised her for.

When her music video "Vai Malandra" was released in 2017, it featured bodies of all shapes and sizes — including Anitta's. She didn't edit herself in the finished product, which she told Nylon led to women telling the singer that they felt more confident in their own bodies.

This week, Anitta was named WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Music Innovator, a title bestowed upon her as she explodes onto the U.S. music scene, breaking the mold set forth for her in her home country.

Despite being a success in Brazil, Anitta told WSJ. Magazine that she faced setbacks from a so-called support system who didn't expect her to be an international success.

"[Local industry people] said, 'Well, you can try to go international, but that's impossible. Nobody's ever made it, the last person was Carmen Miranda,'" she said. "Impossible? This word just makes me want to go for it."

To prove herself, Anitta worked on polishing her English and Spanish and traveled all over the world to get her name out there. Eventually she moved to Miami to try to fully crack the U.S. market. This year, she performed at Coachella, making her the female solo act from Brazil to do so.

"Hi, world, welcome to Brazil. This is my country," Anitta wrote on Instagram after the show in April. "Just wanna say many many many thanks."

From the background to her many outfit changes, Anitta radiated Brazilian energy and culture. For her first look, she wore a green, yellow, and blue two-piece set with yellow boots and sunglasses (all colors of the Brazilian flag).

As for the stage, the background mimicked the façade of houses in Brazilian slums known as "favelas." According to the "Envolver" singer's post, Joe Rohde and Kley Tarcitano from her team were the ones who made her "Favela on stage possible." From the loose wires to clothing lines, the set was meant for the audience to feel like they were in a favela themselves.

Her setlist included hits from her whole career, including her latest album, the trilingual Versions of Me. It's her fifth record but not her first multilingual body of work. But while Anitta is currently rapidly rising as a singer, it's not what she wants to do forever.

"Hell no," she told WSJ. Magazine about keeping up her career as a musician. Instead, she wants to tap out after another five or six years and try acting instead.

"It's pointless for me to keep pushing myself to keep doing things that won't fulfill new dreams. I've already done what was impossible," she said of becoming an internationally renowned musician. "What is bigger than No. 1?"

For exclusive red carpet and insider event access to WSJ. Magazine's annual Innovator Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 2, follow @wsjmag on Instagram.