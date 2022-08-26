Anitta Adds Missy Elliott, Maluma Collabs to ‘Versions of Me’ Deluxe Edition

LOLLAPALOOZA PARIS - DAY 1 - Credit: Lyvans Boolaky/ÙPtertainment/Sipa USA/AP Photo

Brazilian pop star Anitta has added five new songs to the deluxe edition of Versions of Me, which arrives today, Aug. 26.

The five new tracks include some of the all-star collaborations Anitta has released over the past few weeks, including “El Que Espera” with Maluma and “Lobby” with Missy Elliott. The new tracklist also features collaborations with A$AP Ferg and Harv (“Practice”), as well as L7nnon and Maffio (“Yo No Se”). Anitta, Pedro Sampaio, and Dadju’s “Dançarina Remix” with Nicky Jam and MC Pedrinho, is also included.

More from Rolling Stone

The deluxe edition of Versions of Me arrives ahead of Anitta’s debut performance at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, Aug. 28. She’s also up for one award, Best Latin” for “Envolver,” becoming the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for a solo project in VMA history.

Anitta dropped Versions of Me back in April, marking her first album in three years following 2019’s Kisses. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she spoke about her trilingual effort and her efforts to incorporate sounds and collaborators from around the world. “I love mixing cultures,” she said. “I think it’s so important… [It] makes people get more into the culture of different places and get to learn different things.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.