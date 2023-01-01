Anita Pointer: Singer from the Pointer Sisters dies aged 74

Anita Pointer, a member of Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters - whose hits included I'm So Excited and Jump (For My Love) - has died of cancer aged 74.

Her publicist Roger Neal said she died surrounded by her family at her Beverly Hills home on Saturday.

The Pointer Sisters - at different times including Bonnie, Anita and their siblings June and Ruth - formed in Oakland, California, and first found success in the 1970s.

The group won three Grammy awards and were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

Ruth is the only surviving sister.

June died in 2006, while Bonnie - who left the group in 1977 and pursued a solo career - died in 2020 aged 69.

Anita's daughter Jada died in 2003, when the singer took over raising her granddaughter, Roxie McKain Pointer.

The family said in a statement: "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace.

"She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us."