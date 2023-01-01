Anita Pointer, Member of the ’80s Pop Group the Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, founding member of the pop group The Pointer Sisters, died on New Year’s Eve after losing a battling with cancer, her family announced Sunday. Pointer was 74.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” Anita’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain said in a statement.

“She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”

Pointer passed quietly at her Los Angeles home surrounded by her family, her publicist Roger Neal told the media.

